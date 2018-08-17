Arts Picks: Singapore Night Festival

SINGAPORE NIGHT FESTIVAL

For its 11th edition, the annual festival in the Bras Basah-Bugis Precinct will put together some unusual combinations as the National Museum of Singapore lawn transforms into an aquatic forest, one of 14 light installations.

Watch jazz dance troupe EV Dance don automated exoskeletons by engineering firm Hope Technik, or a duel between British troupe Lords Of Lightning that harnesses nearly four million volts of electricity.

Pedal on a bike at installation Ember Rain by local collective Starlight Alchemy, which will ignite a shower of sparkling embers from a 5m-tall fire tower.

WHERE: Various venues in Bras Basah and Bugis MRT: Bras Basah/Bugis WHEN: Till Aug 25, 7.30pm to midnight. Performances on Thursday, Aug 24 and 25, various times ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.facebook.com/brasbasahbugis

PANCHA 3: FLOWERS DON'T BLOOM ALL THE TIME

The third instalment of Maya Dance Theatre's Pancha series centres on the domestic sexual assault of women and children.

In the site-specific work, seven dancers from Indonesia and Singapore lead the audience around bungalow-turned-theatre space Centre 42 and portray different characters, from a seven-year-old who is sexually assaulted by her uncle to an abuse victim-turned-abuser.

Artistic director Kavitha Krishnan wants the work to look towards healing and engender empathy for sexual assault survivors.

WHERE: Centre 42, 42 Waterloo Street MRT: Bras Basah/ Bencoolen WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $32 and $29 (concession) from flowersdontbloom.peatix.com INFO: www.mayadancetheatre.org

THE ORDINARY AND THE UNSPECTACULAR

Everyday actions and movements inspire this non-verbal performance, part of The Theatre Practice's M1 Patch! A Theatre Festival Of Artful Play.

It features seven artists above the age of 50, including 79-year-old dancer Goh Lay Kuan, directed by her daughter Okorn-Kuo Jing Hong. Her other daughter, Kuo Jian Hong, helms The Theatre Practice as artistic director.

WHERE: Practice Space, 54 Waterloo Street MRT: Bras Basah/Bencoolen WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 3 and 8pm; Sunday, 3pm ADMISSION: $38 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: Non-verbal performance; go to www.practiceorg.sg/en/m1patch for details

THE WORLD'S LONELIEST BOOKSTORE

In its last weekend, this pop-up by BooksActually and D/SINI imagines a bookstore at the end of the world, in the wake of an apocalypse caused by a solar flare. The bookshop-cum-art exhibition features an installation of a thousand paper cranes, an immersive sound experience and a host of scavenged items - lost keys, snail shells, a nest of twigs and so on.

WHERE: Block 7 Gillman Barracks, 7 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Till Sunday, 11am to 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: bit.ly/2nCpkyv