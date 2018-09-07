Arts Picks: Singapore International Photography Festival

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL PHOTOGRAPHY FESTIVAL

See the world through a different lens at the sixth Singapore International Photography Festival, a biennial programme organised by independent arts space Deck. Headline exhibitions include Between Love And Death: Diary Of Nobuyoshi Araki, showcasing photos of the 78-year-old photographer's relationship with his late wife, Yoko.

Tomorrow, a double bill launches at Gillman Barracks: studies of Singapore by home-grown photographer Nguan and the festival's curatorial showcase, Entity Of Spatial Existence, featuring photographers from Europe, Asia and Africa.

BETWEEN LOVE AND DEATH: DIARY OF NOBUYOSHI ARAKI

WHERE: Deck, 120A Prinsep Street MRT: Rochor/ Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Until Dec 9; noon to 7pm from Tuesdays to Saturdays; noon to 5pm on Sundays; closed on Mondays ADMISSION: $15 at the door, free with $50 festival pass from deck.bigcartel.com INFO: bit.ly/2wU54N5

SINGAPORE BY NGUAN

WHERE: Block 9 Gillman Barracks, 02-21, 9 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Tomorrow to Oct 28; noon to 7pm from Tuesdays to Saturdays; noon to 5pm on Sundays; closed on Mondays. The opening party begins tomorrow at 6pm ADMISSION: Free (with limited capacity for the opening party) INFO: sipf.sg/singapore-by-nguan

ENTITY OF SPATIAL EXISTENCE: SIPF CURATORIAL PROJECT SHOWCASE

WHERE: Block 47 Gillman Barracks, 01-26, 47 Malan Road WHEN: Tomorrow to Oct 28; noon to 7pm from Tuesdays to Saturdays; noon to 5pm on Sundays; closed on Mondays. The opening party begins tomorrow at 6pm ADMISSION: Free (with limited capacity for the opening party) INFO: sipf.sg/entity-of-spatial-existence

BEFORE IT ALL GOES: ARCHITECTURE FROM SINGAPORE'S EARLY INDEPENDENCE YEARS

Photographer Darren Soh has spent more than 10 years documenting iconic buildings built between the late 1960s and 1970s in Singapore. This exhibition at independent arts space Objectifs includes sites such as Pearl Bank Apartments, People's Park Complex, Queenstown Cinema and Tanglin Halt Estate. Soh will also hold a photography seminar tomorrow from 1 to 4pm.

WHERE: Chapel Gallery, Objectifs Centre For Photography And Film, 155 Middle Road MRT: Bras Basah/Bugis WHEN: Until Sept 29; noon to 7pm from Tuesdays to Saturdays; noon to 4pm on Sundays; closed on Mondays ADMISSION: Free for the exhibition, $45 for tomorrow's seminar INFO: bit.ly/2PC6bIK (register for the seminar at www.objectifs.com.sg/darren-soh-seminar)