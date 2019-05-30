Arts Picks: Singapore International Festival of Arts highlights, and more

THE TREE IS THE LEAF IS THE LAND

Visual artists Woong Soak Teng and Ernest Wu explore the beauty and relevance of nature through sculpture, moving images and photographic prints celebrating leaves.

Both received the Kwek Leng Joo Prize of Excellence in Photography in 2018. The prize initiated by late property tycoon and photography enthusiast Kwek Leng Joo is awarded every year to two graduates of Nanyang Technological University's School of Art, Design and Media. Each receives $25,000 to kickstart their artistic career.

The exhibition, supported by independent art space Deck, is the ninth edition of a yearly showcase of the award winners.

WHERE: Deck Gallery 1 & 2, 120A Prinsep Street

MRT: Rochor

WHEN: May 30 to June 1, noon to 7pm; June 2, noon to 5pm

ADMISSION: Free.

INFO: There will be a guided walk on June 1 at 3pm. For more details, go to deck.sg

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF ARTS

It is the closing weekend of the annual arts festival known for its eclectic programme featuring popular and art-house events. Don't miss these three highlights.

1. A Dream Under The Southern Bough: Reverie



A Dream Under The Southern Bough: Reverie by Toy Factory Productions stars Tang Shao Wei.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF ARTS



For a different experience of Chinese theatre, check out this stage play, adapted from a 400-year-old Kun opera by theatre-maker Goh Boon Teck of homegrown drama company Toy Factory Productions.

The first part debuted in last year's festival and this second part follows the continuing adventures of disgraced naval officer Chun Yu Fen (played by Tang Shao Wei) in the Ant Kingdom. Performed in Mandarin with Chinese and English surtitles.

WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, Level 3, 100 Victoria Street

MRT: Bugis / City Hall

WHEN: May 31 and June 1, 8pm; June 2, 3pm

ADMISSION: $40 and $60from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg)

INFO: sifa.sg

2. Korper



Korper was inspired by the architecture and symbolism of the Jewish Museum in Berlin.

PHOTO: BERND UHLIG



Created by Berlin-based choreographer Sasha Waltz, with music by sound artist Hans Peter Kuhn, Korper was inspired by the architecture and symbolism of the Jewish Museum in Berlin.

It is a sometimes tender, sometimes horrifying exploration of the architecture of the human body, using the dancers' bodies as building blocks on stage. Rated R18 for nudity.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade

WHEN: May 31 and June 1, 8pm

ADMISSION: $40 to $100 from Sistic

INFO: sifa.sg

3. Festival Closing Concert



The Singapore Symphony Orchestra playing to a packed audience at the Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage on July 29, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Singapore Symphony Orchestra closes the festival with a celebration of tunes from musical theatre, under the baton of conductor Joshua Tan.

Vocalists Sean Ghazi, Elena Wang and Julia Abueva perform favourites from Broadway's best such as West Side Story, as well as local productions Beauty World and Fried Rice Paradise.

WHERE: The Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens

MRT: Botanic Gardens

WHEN: June 2, 6pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: Rain-or-shine event; concert-goers are advised to take public transport to the venue. For more detals, go tosifa.sg