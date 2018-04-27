Arts Picks: Singapore International Festival of Arts, Leda And The Rage, and more

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF ARTS

1984

In this new stage adaptation of George Orwell's dystopian classic by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan, an ordinary man called Winston Smith finds himself thinking thoughts he should not think and falls in love. But Big Brother, the malevolently omnipresent eye of the government, is always watching. The production is presented as part of the Singapore International Festival of Arts 2018.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Today, 7.45pm; tomorrow and Sunday, 3 and 8pm ADMISSION: $35 to $80 from ticketing.sifa.sg. Limited concessions available for students, national servicemen and seniors; limited student tickets at $10 INFO: Some mature content, recommended for ages 13 and above. Go to www.sifa.sg

A DREAM UNDER THE SOUTHERN BOUGH - THE BEGINNING

Toy Factory Productions adapts a Ming Dynasty Kun opera about a naval officer suspended for being drunk on duty, who then dreams about leading battles in the kingdom of ants.

This will be the first of three parts spanning the 44-chapter opera. In a twist, the distinctive arias - presented as part of the Singapore International Festival of Arts 2018 - will be spoken, rather than sung.

WHERE: Sota Studio Theatre, School of the Arts, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Bras Basah/Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Monday, 8pm; Tuesday, 3 and 8pm ADMISSION: $35 from ticketing.sifa.sg INFO: www.sifa.sg

LEDA AND THE RAGE

Writer-director-lead actress Edith Podesta closes the Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay's The Studios season with this take on the Greek myth of Leda, who was coerced into a sexual encounter by the god Zeus in the form of a swan.

Podesta questions the myths around rape and explores a survivor's trauma.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 3 and 8pm; Sunday, 3pm ADMISSION: $35 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: Some mature themes. Patrons must be 16 years or older. Go to bit.ly/2vGKiCZ

THE BUND - SWING TO JAZZ CONCERT

Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) joins forces with jazz singer Coco Zhao and trumpeter Li Xiaochuan, who are from China, in a concert that harks back to the early 1900s on the Shanghai Bund.

Conducted by music director Yeh Tsung, the programme will feature the likes of Chen Ruizhen's Yearning, Chen Gexin's Night In Shanghai, Irving Berlin's Blue Skies and Jon Hendrick's I Want Your Love.

WHERE: SCO Concert Hall, Singapore Conference Hall, 7 Shenton Way MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $25 to $98 from Sistic INFO: www.sco.com.sg