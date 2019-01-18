Arts Picks: S.E.A. Focus

S.E.A. FOCUS

South-east Asian modern and contemporary art will take centre stage at this boutique art fair's inaugural edition, which is part of Singapore Art Week.

Twenty six galleries are taking part, with more than 186 artworks on display.

Not to be missed are the talks on a wide range of topics, including the opportunities and challenges of art-making in Singapore and the development and future of the South-east Asian art market.

Organised by STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery, with United Overseas Bank (UOB) as the lead partner and sponsor, the exhibition will also have a UOB Art Space to showcase artworks by winners of the UOB Painting of the Year competition, such as Angst (2018) by Indonesian artist Suvi Wahyudianto.

Executive director of STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery Emi Eu says the programmes underscore the "commitment to provide varied entry points to appreciate art in a relaxed ambience".

WHERE: Gillman Barracks MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Thursday to Jan 27, opening hours vary ADMISSION: Four-day pass: $20; day pass: $15; day pass (senior citizens over age 60 and national servicemen): $10; student pass: free, identity checks will be carried out on site INFO: seafocus.sg/

PRINT ROOM: COLLECT

Established and emerging Singapore photographers are featured in this exhibition, which looks at the process of artists who seek, source and gather materials and data for their artworks.

Hanging Heavy On My Eyes by Ang Song Nian, 35, documents the haze situation in Singapore; With Nature And A Camera by Robert Zhao Renhui, 35, involves the observation of unnatural animal behaviour in an urban environment; and Ways To Tie Trees by Woong Soak Teng, 25, explores how nature has been subjected to manipulation.

This is the inaugural edition of a quarterly showcase organised by Deck, a non-profit art organisation dedicated to photography.

The series hopes to nurture the appreciation of photography and advocate for the medium's place in contemporary art collections.

Artist Ang says that "in comparison with other mediums, in the context of contemporary art collections, photography is just a very young medium".

However, he adds that today, photography is very much present in everyday lives and "there are many ways to use it and, most importantly, many ways to look at it, like art".

WHERE: Deck, 120A Prinsep Street MRT: Rochor WHEN: Till March 30, gallery hours: noon to 7pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), noon to 5pm (Sundays) ADMISSION: Free INFO: deck.sg

MY JOURNEY - FEEL THE HOPE, EMBRACE THE SHINE

Cultural Medallion recipient Chng Seok Tin showcases paintings, sculptures, prints and literature, which have never been exhibited before.

She taught at Lasalle College of the Arts before losing her eyesight, but that did not stop her from creating art. Currently recovering from lung cancer, she is an inspiration to many artists here.

In conjunction with this exhibition, there will be two print-making workshops conducted by Chng. Participants will be blindfolded and encouraged to engage their senses during the workshop's activities.

The exhibition is presented by Very Special Arts Singapore, a charity which provides access for people with disabilities through the arts.

EXHIBITION

WHERE: Galleries 1 and 2 and Blue Room, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Till Jan 21, 10am to 10pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: tinyurl.com/yc2vqxo2

WORKSHOPS

WHERE: Gallery 1, The Arts House MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Tomorrow, 11am to 12.30pm (session 1), 2 to 3.30pm (session 2) ADMISSION: $40 INFO: www.vsa.org.sg/product-category/concert-tickets