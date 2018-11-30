Arts Picks: Projek Suitcase

PROJEK SUITCASE

Teater Ekamatra's site-specific theatre experience, in which the world of each play is contained within a single suitcase, takes place this year at Wisma Geylang Serai. The show will feature four such pieces, from an office worker losing his shoes at the mosque to a near-death experience, performed by Singaporean and Malaysian actors including Adib Kosnan, Dalifah Shahril and Roshafiq Roslee.

WHERE: Wisma Geylang Serai, 1 Engku Aman Turn MRT: Paya Lebar WHEN: Wednesday to Friday and Dec 12 to 15, 8pm. Audiences should arrive by 7.30pm to collect wristbands ADMISSION: $35 from ekamatra.org.sg/tix INFO: Performed in Malay and English, with English surtitles

IN AN INSTANT: POLAROID AT THE INTERSECTION OF ART AND TECHNOLOGY

This exhibition on the history of polaroids at the National Museum of Singapore collects more than 220 photos and artefacts related to the iconic instant camera.

These include the SX-70 - the world's first instant single lens reflex camera - and the "Big Shot", which was popular in the early 1970s among photographers such as American artist Andy Warhol.

The exhibition also endeavours to explore the effect instant photography has on the way people memorialise their lives today.

WHERE: Exhibition Gallery 2, Basement Level, National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Until March 31, 10am to 7pm daily ADMISSION: $12.50 for Singaporeans and permanent residents (also includes entry to permanent galleries), $18 for foreigners (exhibition only). Concessions available for seniors and students. Free for children aged six and younger INFO: www.nationalmuseum.sg

OTHER TONGUES

This literary festival by Youth Poet Ambassador and soon-to-be Singapore Writers Festival director Pooja Nansi aims to promote diversity by putting the focus on voices from minority communities in Singapore.

The line-up includes an evening of spoken word, discussions on race and vanishing languages, workshops by local writers Alfian Sa'at and Balli Kaur Jaswal and a literary cabaret.

WHERE: Various locations, including The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road; Haque Centre of Acting and Creativity, 89A Desker Road; Sing Lit Station, 22 Dickson Road MRT: Nicoll Highway (The Projector); Jalan Besar/Rochor (Haque, Sing Lit Station) WHEN: Dec 7 and 8, various timings ADMISSION: Mostly free, $12 for workshops from www.othertonguesfestival.com INFO: Suitable for participants aged 16 and older. Sing Lit Station has a cat in residence

GUARDS AT THE TAJ

Rajiv Joseph's dark comedy features two guards in 17th-century India who stand sentinel outside the Taj Mahal hours before it is to be unveiled to the public. They have been forbidden to look at the monument before the emperor, who built it for his dead wife, sets eyes on it.

Starring Ghafir Akbar and Jay Saighal, the play delves into the violent myths surrounding the construction of this monument.

WHERE: KC Arts Centre - Home of SRT, Robertson Walk, 20 Merbau Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 3 and 8pm ADMISSION: $35 to $60 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: bit.ly/2AZD1ir