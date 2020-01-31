Arts Picks: Prism of truth

PRISM OF TRUTH

The audience will play the role of judge in this murder mystery and vote on how the death in question happened and ultimately decide on the outcome of the play.

Besides hearing from the various characters, they will also get access to more information through social media such as Facebook.

Zelda Tatiana Ng, the play's director and co-writer, told The Straits Times in an earlier interview: "In the modern world, there are so many versions of the truth everywhere - social media, the press, real-life accounts - which one is the truth?"

The play is by theatre collective GroundZ-0.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today, 8pm; Tomorrow, 3 and 8pm; Sunday, 3pm; Tuesday and Wednesday, 8pm ADMISSION: $38 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.esplanade.com

IF WALLS COULD SPEAK

Top off a day of shopping with a spot of art appreciation.

Starting tomorrow at Ion Art Gallery, this exhibition showcases a range of artworks from established and emerging artists from Indonesia, India and Singapore.

Do not miss the works, such as the one featured above, by renowned Indonesian painter and sculptor Kartika Affandi, 85, who will also create two artworks on-site on Sunday from 2 to 6pm and on Feb 7 from 6 to 8.30pm.

Professor Astri Wright, from the art history and visual studies department at the University of Victoria in Canada, said in a Jakarta Post article: "Kartika is the first female artist in Indonesia who has dared to openly express the pain and struggle of a woman in search of her true identity no matter how this might clash with culturally imposed roles of womanhood."

The exhibition is presented by art platforms Mayinart and Artpodium.

WHERE: Ion Art Gallery, Level 4 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow to Feb 11, 10am to 10pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.artpodium.co

ENDLESS SOUND

In the spirit of Chinese New Year, the Singapore Symphony Orchestra will be joined by renowned sheng virtuoso Wu Wei (above), as they perform a mix of Chinese favourites such as Dragon Dance by Nie Er and Western classical works by Bach and Vivaldi.

Wu specialises in exploring the links between Chinese and European music, especially that of the Baroque period.

The concert will also feature a work commissioned by the SSO: Remembering The Old Fishing Village by Chong Kee Yong.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Feb 9, 4 pm ADMISSION: $15 to $30 from Sistic INFO: www.sso.org.sg