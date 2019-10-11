Arts Picks: Princess

PRINCESS

Manila-based choreographer Eisa Jocson cuts through the smiling facade of the Disney princess with this work, part of the Esplanade's annual da:ns festival.

In response to how Disneyland Hong Kong is a significant employer of Filipino dancers in the region, yet sidelines them in minor roles, she and performance artist Russ Ligtas hijack the fair-skinned character of Snow White.

Snow White herself takes up female domesticity as housekeeper for the Seven Dwarves. Jocson draws parallels between this and the many Filipino domestic workers around the world.

WHERE:Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/Esplanade WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $30, $20 (concessions) from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.esplanade.com/dansfestival

GOT TO MOVE

Flamenco, swing and Bollywood are just a few of the dance forms from around the world that the public can try out for free at nationwide dance movement Got To Move.

The annual festival by the National Arts Council, which started last Friday and runs until Oct 27, is now in its fifth edition. It has more than 300 dance activities at more than 50 locations islandwide.

Among them are a flamenco fitness programme for seniors by Flamenco Sin Fronteras, which incorporates everyday movements such as cooking or cleaning into dance; workshop series Dance With Me! by the Diverse Abilities Dance Collective, which aims to build awareness of disability-led practice through movement; and an American Tribal Style belly-dance flashmob by Shakti Fusion Dances.

WHERE:Various locations MRT: Various WHEN:Till Oct 27, various timings ADMISSION: Free, register at www.nac.gov.sg/GotToMoveSG

A MUSICAL SANCTUARY

This concert of vocal music takes place in the historic Armenian Church. Singers Lowell Tan, Jonathan Khoo, Francis Wong, Steven Ang and Sindy Keng will perform works ranging from Hai gia vinta la causa, an aria from Mozart's The Marriage Of Figaro, to a traditional Cantonese number, accompanied by pianist Francesca Lee.

WHERE: Armenian Church, 60 Hill Street MRT:City Hall WHEN: Sunday, 6pm ADMISSION:$27 from amusicalsanctuary.peatix.com

BODILY SPACE: CONFESSED AND CONCEALED

Thai artist Pinaree Sanpitak returns to her original medium of painting and collage in this solo exhibition, in which she experiments with painting using organic materials and collaging with fabrics.

Pinaree's work, often sensual, returns repeatedly to the body in space, especially the fragmented body. Her signature motif is the breast-stupa, a form which recurs in her creations.

WHERE: Yavuz Gallery, 02-23 Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Tomorrow to Nov 17, 4 to 7pm. Tuesdays to Saturdays, 11am to 7pm; Sundays, 1 to 5pm; Mondays and public holidays by appointment only ADMISSION:Free INFO:yavuzgallery.com