Arts Picks: Peter Pan in Serangoon Gardens

PETER PAN IN SERANGOON GARDENS

Wild Rice puts a local twist on the tale of the boy who never grows up in this pantomime written by Thomas Lim and directed by Ivan Heng.

Pam Oei stars as Peter Pan, who leads Wendy (Mae Elliessa) and her brothers away from their studies and stuffy bedroom in Serangoon Gardens to Neverland. Siti Khalijah Zainal menaces as the piratical Captain Hook and Andrew Marko dons a tutu as the fairy Ting Tong Bell.

WHERE: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre, Wild Rice@Funan, 107 North Bridge Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till Dec 28, 7.30pm (Tuesdays to Fridays); 2.30 and 7.30pm (Saturdays and Sundays) ADMISSION: $25 to $90 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: str.sg/J5FT

THE SNOWMAN

When a young boy's snowman comes to life on Christmas Eve,

the two set off on a night-time adventure in which they meet Father Christmas, dancing penguins and reindeer, but must escape the evil Jack Frost to get back home for Christmas morning.

This festive show for the family, presented by ABA Productions and Birmingham Repertory Theatre, features Howard Blake's classic song Walking In The Air, a chart-topper in Britain which has been covered by singers such as Celtic Woman and Birdy.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/Esplanade WHEN: Today, 7pm; tomorrow and Sunday, 11am, 3 and 7pm ADMISSION: $48 to $138 from Sistic INFO: aba-productions.com.sg

MIGRANT LITERATURE FESTIVAL

This inaugural festival is organised by collective Migrant Writers of Singapore and sponsored by local literary non-profit Sing Lit Station.

The programme includes a panel discussion on the future of migrant writing in Singapore; Zebra Crossing, a poetic play written and performed by migrant workers; and a screening of the film Salary Day, directed by and starring R. Madhavan, a migrant worker from Tamil Nadu.

WHERE: Basement 1 Programme Zone, National Library, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Dec 22, 10am to 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: str.sg/JSM6

ASTROLABE-WHAKATERENGA

This digital art showcase, which combines dance, virtual reality, audio-visuals and kinetics, is part of the DigiMuse initiative of National Museum of Singapore's Gallery10.

Whakaterenga means "to launch, float" in Maori. The work, by New Zealand arts laureate Daniel Belton of Good Company Arts, is inspired by early Chinese and Pacific Island cosmology. Through virtual reality, visitors navigate a digital landscape and watch dancers on film work with moving star charts like ancient space mariners. The work was created in collaboration with 15 artists in film, dance and sound from six countries, including Singaporean composer and sound artist Joyce Beetuan Koh.

WHERE: Gallery10, National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah WHEN: Till Jan 5, 10am to 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents; $15 ($10 concession for seniors and students) for entry to permanent galleries for foreigners INFO: www.nationalmuseum.sg