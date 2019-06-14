Arts Picks: Papa

PAPA

On the weekend of Father's Day, Singaporean comedienne Sharul Channa directs this self-funded series of sketches about the complexities of fatherhood, touching on topics from hair loss to father-daughter relationships.

These are based on real stories derived from her experience and that of the nine-actor ensemble, which includes Channa's husband and fellow stand-up comedian Rishi Budhrani.

WHERE: Drama Centre Black Box, Level 5 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 3 and 8pm; Sunday, 3pm ADMISSION: $35 from papatheplay.peatix.com INFO: Performed in Hindi and English with surtitles

HACK LAB II: IMAGINE OCEAN PROTOTYPE SHOWING

This collaboration between home-grown contemporary dance group Arts Fission and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore brings together artists, seafarers and marine biologists to create art about the sea and maritime relationships.

The showing, which takes place after an intensive two-day creative event, will present the efforts of artists such as New Zealand choreographer and film-maker Daniel Belton, Indonesian choreographer Boby Ari Setiawan as well as from Singapore, composer Joyce Beetuan Koh, visual artist and writer Jason Wee and Tropical Marine Science Institute marine biologist Sam Shu Qin.

The hack lab is part of Project Search Eight Immortals - A Trans-Water Arts Odyssey, which was conceived by Arts Fission co-founder and Cultural Medallion recipient Angela Liong as a three-year practice-based research project.

WHERE: Singapore Maritime Gallery, Level 2, 31 Marina Coastal Drive MRT: Marina Bay WHEN: Sunday, 2 to 3.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.artsfission.org

CO.LAB.ASIANS

Dancers such as Joanna Oh from home-grown dance group T.H.E.'s Second Company roll across the stage as "human stones" in South Korean choreographer Ji Kyungmin's Playing Stone, which is part of the M1 Contact Dance Contemporary Festival showcase.

"With my dancers, we create rough geometric shapes with our bodies, moving in uncomfortable directions," says Ji, 33.

"As stones that refuse to roll in a straight line, we bounce in various ways and reflect the larger surrounding nature. With our breaths, we imitate the wind that blows from afar. Using our limbs, we mirror the swaying branches of a tree. As we embrace one another and roll, we move like rustling leaves."

Formerly the Asian Festivals Exchange, the showcase brings together dance artists from various countries and backgrounds to create original works in under six weeks.

It will also include a duet about the forgotten body by Malaysian Lee Ren Xin and Japan's Miwa Okuno and a work by Italy's Isabella Giustina on insecurities and convictions.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Tuesday and Wednesday, 8pm ADMISSION: $25 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: the-contact.org

TOPOGRAPHIES

This solo exhibition of photographs and a video work by Singaporean artist Jason Lim is based on a 10-day residency in Kjerringoy, northern Norway, last year.

In the works, Lim stands in Kjerringoy's coastal-alpine landscapes with rocks or moss balanced on his head.

A book of the photographs, accompanied by writings, is available at $25 before GST.

WHERE: Telok Ayer Arts Club, 2 McCallum Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Till July 11, 11am to 11pm (Mondays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays ADMISSION: Free INFO: telokayerartsclub.sg