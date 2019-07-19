Arts Picks: Moongazers

MOONGAZERS

The ArtScience Museum marks the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's 1969 moon landing with a series of programmes that orbit humankind's fascination with the moon. These include In Love With The Moon, in which storyteller Kamini Ramachandran will share her favourite moon myths, and Beyond The Silver Glow, a sonic and movement-based performance by artists nada and Kiat + Deborah Emmanuel.

Moongazers is held in conjunction with the Floating Utopias exhibition, which includes British artist Luke Jerram's sculpture Museum Of The Moon. The exhibition will have free late-night entry today and tomorrow from 7 to 10pm, with last entry at 9pm.

WHERE: ArtScience Museum, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Today and tomorrow, various timings. In Love With The Moon is today and tomorrow at 7.30pm; Beyond the Silver Glow is today at 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free for all Moongazer programmes INFO: www.marinabaysands.com/museum/events/moongazers.html

M1 OPEN STAGE

The M1 Contact Contemporary Dance Festival closes with this showcase of 12 works by artists from Singapore and abroad, chosen from close to 200 entries.

Works to watch out for include Ignoramus by Singapore-based Malaysian Hwa Wei-An, which was inspired by Yuval Noah Harari's best-selling non-fiction book Sapiens (2014) and involves a microwave and homemade electrodes, and Ghosting: Indelible In The Hippocampus by Singaporean Bernice Lee, which draws on the testimony of psychologist Christine Blasey Ford, who last year accused United States Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 3pm (Programme B) and 8pm (Programme C) ADMISSION: $25, concessions $18, standing mezzanine $10 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: the-contact.org

PALINDROMES

Filipino-American Giovanni Ortega and Singaporean Zora Imani Smith star in this poetic play, conceived by both for Poetry Festival Singapore. In it, a Filipino-American from New York travels to Singapore while a Singaporean Malay travels to New York, their journeys mirroring each other.

The play includes songs, from originals by Ortega and composer Jose Promis to classics by the likes of iconic Singaporean-Malaysian singer Saloma.

WHERE: The Arts House Play Den, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Today, 8.30pm; tomorrow, 3.30 and 5.30pm; Sunday, 4.30 and 6.30pm ADMISSION: $20, $15 concessions from palindromes.peatix.com INFO: www.poetryfestival.sg

M1 PEER PLEASURE YOUTH THEATRE FESTIVAL

This youth festival by ArtsWok Collaborative takes on the issue of poverty in Singapore with three plays. In The Ground by Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road), a single father meets a boy about to take his Primary School Leaving Examination; in Wonderland by Anderson Secondary School, two classmates from different social strata go down a "rabbit hole" into the inner workings of systemic inequality.

The third play is The Block Party, a docu-performance by The Community Theatre, a youth development programme by charity Beyond Social Services. Its director Rizman Putra, 41, says: "Audiences... will get to witness genuine, lived encounters (of children) growing up in a rental flat estate and empathise with the way they fight to live their lives, often hidden away from the middle-class narrative."

The plays were devised over 11/2 years, with a research process that involved interviewing individuals living in poverty and walks in low-income neighbourhoods.

Presented alongside these three plays is a participatory theatre piece, The Class Room, by theatre veterans Li Xie, Kok Heng Leun and Jean Ng, meant to get audiences to question and debate their assumptions about poverty.

WHERE: Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Wednesday till Aug 4, various timings ADMISSION: Various prices from Sistic INFO: Advisory (some mature content). For more information, go to www.peerpleasure.org