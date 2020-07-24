Arts Picks: Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum

LEE KONG CHIAN NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM

The latest heritage institution to reopen is the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum at the National University of Singapore. The exhibition, 200: A Natural History, to commemorate Singapore's bicentennial, was due to close last month, but has now been extended to December. This show, full of tidbits and highlights about Singapore's natural history, is worth a long, leisurely visit because the captions are packed with information.

An easier way to navigate the museum is to sign up for one of its gallery tours, which will be capped at five participants in order to comply with social distancing measures.

If you have a group of five, you can also e-mail the museum to sign up for a workshop.

The museum is offering two workshops as part of its Welcome Back programme.

One workshop will teach gyotaku printing, a traditional method used by fishermen to record their daily catch. The other focuses on scientific drawing, which will teach participants to make drawings using the museum's specimen collection.

WHERE: Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, National University of Singapore, 2 Conservatory Drive MRT: Clementi/Kent Ridge WHEN: 10am to 5pm (Thursdays to Sundays), last admission at 3.30pm ADMISSION: $16 for Singaporeans and permanent residents, $24 for foreigners, $9 and $13 for concession tickets. Prices for tours and workshops on request INFO: Go to str.sg/JepP. E-mail nhmlearning@nus.edu.sg to inquire about tours and workshops at least five days in advance

GHOST MAPS: TRUE SOUTHEAST ASIA HORROR STORIES

Think of this as an aural, and regional, take on the wildly successful book anthology True Singapore Ghost Stories.

So far, this series is up to 13 episodes, each a nice bite-size listen clocking in at about 10 minutes.

The stories are anecdotal in the typical urban legend, around campfire format. And the topics are familiar to horror fans.

You get the perennial Pulau Tekong ghost stories and the deserted construction sites haunted by disembodied floating pontianak heads.

Further afield, the pocong (shroud ghost) of Malaysian and Indonesian legends also makes a cameo appearance.

WHERE: Apple (str.sg/Jep7), Spotify (str.sg/Jeph) and SoundCloud (str.sg/JepX) ADMISSION: Free INFO: str.sg/Jepn

RUMAH'S SOLIDARITY PROJECT

Every Wednesday and Thursday, Rumah adds new monologues to this guerilla digital project on YouTube that is part-archival, part-outreach.

The monologues are drawn from a wide range of Malay theatre works, from fairly recent productions to older, forgotten shows. There are 15 pieces now up on the channel and new works will be added weekly till Sept 2.

The videos are raw - just an actor reciting extracts, shot on mobile in his or her home. But the voices and themes which emerge show playwrights grappling with issues close to the heart of the community.

The extracts from 28.8, a 2018 play by Adib Kosnan nominated for Best Script at the Straits Times Life Theatre Awards, and Alin Mosbit's 1996 ...Dan Tiga Dara Terbang Ke Bulan (...And The Three Virgins Went To The Moon) paint vivid vignettes of contemporary Malay women and their struggles with modernity and changing social norms.

Nessa Anwar's Riders Tahu Time Nak Hujan (Riders Know When It's Gonna Rain) offers some gruesome traffic safety messages in the harrowing accident stories shared by food delivery bikers.

Great sampler of works and a good crash course on Malay theatre.

WHERE: YouTube (str.sg/Jep6) WHEN: Till Sept 2 ADMISSION: Free

WILD@HOME ON DEMAND

As theatres remain closed, performing arts groups are trying to monetise their digital programmes.

Home-grown theatre company Wild Rice is the latest to do so with its theatre-on-demand programme on the Vimeo platform. For US$10 (S$13.90), you can access two of its box-office hits, Merdeka and The Importance Of Being Earnest, for a rental period of 48 hours.

Merdeka, co-written by Alfian Sa'at and Neo Hai Bin, is Wild Rice's smart, tart riposte to the Bicentennial Experience. Built on the premise of a six-member reading group arguing over indigenous texts, the play is a whistle-stop tour of Singapore history.

Earnest is the popcorn offering, a fluffy all-male production that delivers Oscar Wilde's beloved comedy of manners with sprightly glee.

Both productions will be available from July 30 till Aug 10.

WHERE: Vimeo (str.sg/JefK) WHEN: From July 30 ADMISSION: US$10 (S$13.90) for a 48-hour rental window