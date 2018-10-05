Arts Picks: Kinky Boots

KINKY BOOTS

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical (above) by actor-playwright Harvey Fierstein and singer Cyndi Lauper comes to Singapore.

Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father's expectations and save his family's shoe factory from going bust when he meets Lola, a drag queen in need of better heels who may be the spark to revive the dying business. Together, they start a radical new product line.

WHERE: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Today to Oct 14, Tuesdays to Fridays, 8pm; Saturdays, 2 and 8pm; Sundays, 1 and 6pm ADMISSION: $65 to $185 INFO: Advisory 16 (some mature content), go to www.marinabaysands.com

UNTIL THE LIONS

This da:ns festival headliner by celebrated British choreographer Akram Khan is inspired by poet Karthika Nair's book of the same name, based on the Indian epic Mahabharata.

The princess Amba is abducted by the warrior Bheeshma on her wedding day. She kills herself and is reborn as the gender-bending warrior Shikhandi, who defeats Bheeshma on the battlefield.

Dancers Rianto from Indonesia, Berlin-based Joy Alpuerto Ritter and Chien Ching-Ying from Taiwan perform on a stage shaped like a giant, cracked tree trunk created by Oscar-winning designer Tim Yip.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade WHEN:Tuesday and Wednesday, 8pm ADMISSION: $40 to $80 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/dans-festival/2018

SINGAPORE GIRL, OR HERITAGE DEPLOYED

The iconic Singapore Girl, Singapore Airlines' sarong kebaya-clad stewardess, takes centre stage in this programme by The Substation.

Events include an outdoor installation of photographer John Clang's The Land Of My Heart series; Singapore Girl And The Chamber Of Trials And Tribulations, in which visitors go through tongue-in-cheek trials to see if they have what it takes to be a Singapore Girl; and theatre variety show She's A Great Way To Fly.

The programme is part of The Substation's year-long exploration of heritage called Cities Change. People Die. Everything You Know Goes Away.

WHERE: 45 Armenian Street MRT: City Hall/Bras Basah WHEN: Tomorrow to Nov 4, various dates and timings ADMISSION: Various prices from peatix.com INFO: citieschange.sg

PERSONALLY SPEAKING: THE ART OF CAREGIVING

Eight visual artists create work inspired by caregivers who look after people with special needs, mental illness and the elderly in this exhibition commissioned by the Lien Foundation, in partnership with Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Objectifs Centre for Photography and Film.

Alecia Neo worked with caregivers for people with mental illness to devise performance art, while Kray Chen made weekly visits to three people with dementia, documenting on film how he befriended them, using their favourite activities, such as buying 4D or singing karaoke, as a starting point.

Members of the public can take home free comic books such as James Teo's You Can Take A Break, about caregiver guilt, and Gwee Li Sui's Old Heroes Solve Mystery, in which a group of elderly friends unravel the mysteries of their Housing Board block.

WHERE/MRT: Community Plaza, Oasis Terraces, 681 Punggol Drive (Cove LRT); Jurong Regional Library, 21 Jurong East Central 1 (Jurong East); Objectifs Centre for Photography and Film, 155 Middle Road (Bugis/Bras Basah) WHEN: Punggol: Monday to Oct 14, 10am to 9pm daily; Jurong: Oct 15 to Nov 18, 10am to 9pm daily, closed on public holidays; Objectifs: Nov 22 to Dec 16, Tuesdays to Saturdays, noon to 7pm; Sundays, noon to 4pm; closed on Mondays and public holidays ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.objectifs.com.sg/personallyspeaking