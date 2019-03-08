Arts Picks: KidsConnect

KIDSCONNECT

KidsConnect is a two-day carnival hosted by young people, for young people. In collaboration with Playeum, Singapore's first Children's Centre for Creativity, there will be musical performances, open-mic sessions, a rock concert by young musicians from Academy of Rock and children's storytelling.

Also featured are young creatives and entrepreneurs with handmade items for sale, as well as self-directed play activities in which children are invited to create a bespoke piece with upcycled materials as a memento of their time at Playeum and KidsConnect.

The event is managed by seven-to 14-year-olds in the Young People Organising Team and mentored by professionals in the creative industry, such as actor and arts educator Noorlinah Mohamed, who is artistic director of KidsConnect.

WHERE: Playeum, 01-23 Gillman Barracks, Block 47 Malan Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: March 15 & 16, 10.30am to 6pm ADMISSION: $25 (children aged three to 14), $25 (adults), $80 (bundle of four) INFO: www.playeum.com/kidsconnect

Stephanie Yeow

SCO COMMUNITY CONCERT: MEMORIES @ BEDOK

The Singapore Chinese Orchestra is led by assistant conductor Moses Gay in a programme which includes old favourite Di Tanjong Katong and renowned composer Liu Wenjin's well-known The Great Wall Capriccio.

Dizi player Lee Jun Cheng performs a local premiere of Spring Happiness by composers Cui Quan and Zhang Weiliang.

WHERE: Amphitheatre next to Block 15 Bedok South Road WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.sco.com.sg

Akshita Nanda

ARE YOU GAME, SAU(DARA)?

This double bill is presented by Five Arts Centre in Kuala Lumpur and Centre 42 in Singapore, in response to the 31-year-old play, Three Children, by Malaysian playwright Leow Puay Tin. Three Children is a memoir of impoverished childhood in Malaysia.

Are You Game? by Malaysian theatre-maker Fasyali Fadzly uses the playfulness of childhood games to engage the audience in a semi-interactive experience.

Sau(dara) by the Bhumi Collective gives voice to social issues and is based on the experiences of performers Lyn Hanis, Nurul Farahani, Suryana Norddin and Syafiqah 'Adha Sallehin.

WHERE: Centre 42, 42 Waterloo Street MRT: Bras Basah/Bugis WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm; Sunday, 3pm ADMISSION: $15 from gamesaudara.peatix.com

Akshita Nanda

CRAZY POOR SITA

Crazy Poor Sita is the blackly comic tale of a Singaporean woman from a low-income household who tries to make a living while balancing childcare and the need to save face.

Creator and performer Sharul Channa taps the real-life experiences of women who are unable to work their way out of poverty in Singapore.

Part of the proceeds go to women's rights group Association of Women for Action and Research and charity group Daughters Of Tomorrow.

WHERE: Drama Centre Black Box, Level 5 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: City Hall/Bugis WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm; Sunday, 3pm ADMISSION: $30 from crazypoorsita.peatix.com

Akshita Nanda