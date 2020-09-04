Arts Picks: Indian Heritage Centre CultureFest

INDIAN HERITAGE CENTRE CULTUREFEST

The Indian Heritage Centre's first digital CultureFest celebrates Indian culture through the lens of the epic literary work Ramayana.

Festivalgoers can enjoy more than 40 programmes, including performances, workshops and cooking demonstrations.

One highlight is Sita, a dance production by Apsaras Arts that will bring Raja Ravi Varma's Ramayana paintings to life. Another is a visual retelling of the Ramayana by storyteller Kamini Ramachandran and artist Yip Yew Chong.

The little ones can take part in an interactive online session by children's arts centre The Artground that combines storytelling with Odissi dance and arts and craft.

WHERE: indianheritage.org.sg and facebook.com/indianheritagecentre. Workshops will be held on Zoom, with registration via Peatix. WHEN: Tomorrow to Sept 20. Go to IHC's website for event timings ADMISSION: Free

THE SECRET ROOM OF BESTIARY

The circuit breaker period was a difficult time for many. Dancers from Arts Fission channelled their frustration into art - and the upshot is this DIY dance production, filmed on iPhones in their respective homes.

The work draws on the idea of a mediaeval bestiary. Dancers Titisa Jeamsakul, Aisha Josephine, Delia Tan and Wang Wei Wei - from Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore and China - were inspired by beasts from their respective cultures and worked remotely with artistic director Angela Liong.

WHERE: Sistic Live stream WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, Sept 12 and 13 ADMISSION: $10 INFO: sistic.com.sg/events/slsecret0920

RENDEZVOUS

This digital chamber concert by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra features works such as Chen Qigang's Three Images Of Laughter, Tan Dun's Suite For Chinese String Instruments, and Nebojsa Jovan Zivkovic's Trio Per Uno, Movement III.

It is helmed by music director Yeh Tsung and features cellist Xu Zhong and xun player Yin Zhi Yang.

WHERE: Sistic Live WHEN: Till Sunday, 10pm ADMISSION: $15 INFO: sistic.com.sg/events/slrendezvous0820

A DECADE APART/ TOGETHER

The styles of two groups of young Singapore artists - three were born in the 1980s and three in the 1990s - are thrown into relief in this exhibition.

The artists born in the 1980s are Genevieve Chua, Hu Qiren and Melissa Tan, whose works deal with abstraction, photography and mythology.

The other three artists - Mengju Lin, Odelia Tang and Ian Tee - have explored themes of textual intervention, pain negotiation and vulnerability.

The exhibition is accompanied by a short documentary directed by multidisciplinary artist Kray Chen.

WHERE: Richard Koh Fine Art, 47 Malan Road, 01-26 Gillman Barracks WHEN: Till Sept 19, 11am to 7pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays). Closed on Mondays, Sundays and public holidays ADMISSION: Free INFO: str.sg/J856

TLC CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL

Storytelling, craft activities and a nursery rhyme workshop are some of the things parents and their children can look forward to in this mostly virtual festival by SRT's The Little Company.

Fly High, one of the ticketed productions, is about the basics of aerodynamics and friendship. Classic Stories From Around The World, a three-part series with tales of adventure, wonder and discovery, will be told by Alemay Fernandez, Andrew Marko, Daniel Jenkins and Julie Wee.

The festival also features a Mandarin stage camp at the KC Arts Centre, but it is sold out.

WHERE: www.tlcfestival.sg WHEN: Tomorrow to Oct 4. Nursery rhyme workshops are on Sept 19 and Oct 3, 10.30am to 11.30am ADMISSION: $20 for individual shows, or $50 for a festival access pass (all four shows). Ticket holders can watch the performance videos up to three times on Sistic Live during the festival period. Nursery rhyme workshops, held on Zoom, are $20 a parent-child pair. INFO: www.srt.com.sg/show/tlc-childrens-festival