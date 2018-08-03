Arts Picks: ImmortalX

IMMORTALX

The Theatre Practice has reinvented its annual festival of Chinese theatre with a playful, experimental theme, but Mandarin theatre is still key to M1 Patch! A Theatre Festival of Artful Play.

The festival, which runs until the end of this month, starts with ImmortalX, a revival of The Theatre Practice's 2007 work of the same name.

Three teenage deities no longer fit in a contemporary world where people have lost faith in traditional beliefs. It is directed by the theatre group's artistic director Kuo Jian Hong and rewritten by Singaporean playwright Su Chun Ying.

LIM CHENG HOE: PAINTING SINGAPORE

More than 60 watercolours of Singapore past, done by the late pioneer painter Lim Cheng Hoe, are on display at the National Gallery Singapore.

Lim was considered one of the leading painters of his generation. Many of the riverfront and outdoor scenes he captured in the 1960s and 1970s have since vanished.

DIALOGUES OF THE CARMELITES

New Opera Singapore presents Francis Poulenc's dramatic opera set during the 18th-century French Revolution, when nuns were guillotined for refusing to renounce their vocation.

The production features Jeong Ae-ree as artistic director, theatre-maker Noor Effendy Ibrahim as stage director and Chan Wei Shing as music director.

SSO CHAMBER SERIES: ROSAMUNDE AND THE NIGHTINGALE

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra's SSO Chamber Series highlights music from smaller classical ensembles. This concert, carried by stringed instruments, clarinet and piano, features Schubert's Rosamunde Quartet and Brahms' Clarinet Trio In A Minor.

Performers include Karen Tan (violin), Wang Dandan (viola), Wang Zihao (cello) and Chikako Sasaki (violin).

