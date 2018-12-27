Arts Picks: Iconic Landmarks Of The World

Iconic Landmarks Of The World

More than 20 landscape paintings by Singapore artists will be featured at this exhibition organised by artcommune gallery and AC43 gallery. The exhibits include pioneer artist Lim Tze Peng's 1980s to 1990s ink paintings of early Singapore and Balinese landscapes as well as watercolour artist Ong Kim Seng's lyrical works of sun-basked Tibetan and Nepalese scenes.

The exhibition looks at the age-old genre of landscape painting and showcases how that genre plays out in the works of Singapore artists.

WHERE: artcommune gallery, 03-39 Bras Basah Complex, 231 Bain Street MRT: Bras Basah

WHEN: Till Dec 31, noon to 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www.artcommune.com.sg

New Year's Eve Countdown Concert 2019

Ring in the New Year with The Philharmonic Orchestra, Singapore and a glass of bubbly in hand.

Held at the Victoria Concert Hall, the audience will not only be treated to a spectacular night of music, but can also take in the dazzling fireworks display, which can be seen from Empress Lawn, in front of the concert hall.

There is another treat in store for music lovers. In the spirit of family togetherness, the evening will feature conductor Lin Juan, who will share the podium with his father, Cultural Medallion recipient Lim Yau.

This is the 8th edition of the countdown concert.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place/City Hall

WHEN: Dec 31, 10pm ADMISSION:$42 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg)

INFO: www.tpo.org.sg

Brush Diary

Art teacher and watercolourist Tay Zhiyong's debut solo show Brush Diary features scenes that Tay has chanced upon in Singapore and on his travels abroad.

Unlike plein-air watercolour paintings or on-site sketches, Tay, 35, re-interprets and re-represents his subjects through studio painting.

Each of the 12 paintings in this exhibition is a page out of Tay's brush diary.

WHERE: Utterly Art Exhibition Space, level 3, 20B Mosque Street MRT: Chinatown

WHEN: From Jan 3 to Jan 29, by appointment

INFO: E-mail utterlyart@yahoo.com or call 94872006

Tine Thing Helselth - Arutiunian Trumpet Concerto

Norwegian trumpeter Tine Thing Helseth performs for the first time in Singapore with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra. The concert will feature trumpet showpiece Arutiunian's Trumpet Concerto, which is a vigorous display of Armenian lyricism and flavour.

An accomplished musician, she has been praised for her ability to transform the often harsh, brassy trumpet sound into something subtle and soft.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade DriveMRT: Esplanade

WHEN: Jan 5, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $15 to $88

INFO: www.sso.org.sg