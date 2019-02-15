Arts Picks: Huayi - Chinese Festival Of Arts

HUAYI - CHINESE FESTIVAL OF ARTS THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET, PRINCE OF DENMARK

The annual Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts presented by the Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay opens this weekend.

A top draw is The Tragedy Of Hamlet, Prince Of Denmark, co-commissioned by the Esplanade and Hong Kong Arts Festival. Directed by acclaimed Beijing theatre director Li Liuyi, the play is based on a new Chinese translation from the Shakespeare Folio Translation Project.

It stars Chinese film star Hu Jun as Hamlet, with stage veterans Pu Cunxin and Lu Fang playing double roles. Pu is Hamlet's father and uncle; and Lu, Hamlet's mother and lover Ophelia.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/Esplanade WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm; Sunday, 2.30pm ADMISSION: $38 to $128 from www.esplanade.com or from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.esplanade.com

DEAR JOHN

In this intriguing experimental production by Taiwanese group M.O.V.E. Theatre, a dancer is connected to the inner workings of the piano, creating sounds as she moves.

Dance, music and kinetic art installation are used to investigate the process of making sound, in a work that pays homage to the artistic process of the late American composer John Cage.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade WHEN: Today, 8pm; and tomorrow, 3 and 8pm ADMISSION: $38 from Sistic

ONCE UPON A TIME 2019

The Teng Ensemble performs popular and festive melodies for Chinese New Year at this concert presented by Mapletree Investments. The ensemble is rooted both in Chinese instrumental tradition and contemporary music. This performance also features young musicians from the Guzheng Association (Singapore) and singer-songwriter Ling Kai.

WHERE: Level 3 SkyPark Amphitheatre, VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk MRT: HarbourFront WHEN:Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $4; $3 for children below age 14, from mapletree16feb.peatix.com

SCO COMMUNITY CONCERT: SPRING ABUNDANCE AT FAR EAST PLAZA

Led by resident conductor Quek Ling Kiong (right), the Singapore Chinese Orchestra will perform a festive repertoire including resident music arranger Sim Boon Yew's Spring Festival Medley and Beijing-born composer Kwan Nai-Chung's New Year's Eve, based on his childhood memories of celebrating the arrival of spring.

Also, keep an ear out for a medley of theme songs from popular anime feature films produced by Studio Ghibli.

WHERE: Driveway of Far East Plaza, 14 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard WHEN:Tomorrow, 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.sco.com.sg