Arts Picks: Future World: Where Art Meets Science

FUTURE WORLD: WHERE ART MEETS SCIENCE

ArtScience Museum and art collective teamLab are adding 10 new digital artworks to their exhibition Future World, as well as putting in a fifth gallery, Sanctuary.

The new works include the South-east Asian premiere of Impermanent Life: People Create Space And Time, At The Confluence Of Their Spacetime New Space And Time Is Born, in which cherry blossoms bloom and scatter in a representation of the cycle of life and death. In response to visitors' movements, radiating circles will form around their feet.

Another new work is Sketch Piston - Playing Music, an interactive artwork where visitors can compose music by tapping and drawing lines on a wall.

WHERE: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: From tomorrow, 10am to 7pm daily, including public holidays. Last admission at 6pm ADMISSION: $19 for Future World, $32 for two exhibitions, $40 for an all-access ticket; concessions are available INFO: www.marinabaysands.com/artsciencemuseum

GUDIYA GHAR

Singaporean stand-up comic Sharul Channa directs this Hindi adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's Norwegian classic A Doll House, which reinterprets the character of the troubled wife Nora in terms of today's Indian community.

WHERE: Play Den, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow and Sunday, 3 and 8pm ADMISSION: $40 from gudiyaghar.peatix.com

BALLET UNDER THE STARS

The 23rd edition of the Singapore Dance Theatre's annual outdoor event kicks off with three diverse works: George Balanchine's The Four Temperaments, Edwaard Liang's 13th Heaven and Francois Klaus' Midnight Waltzes. Klaus' work imagines romantic exploits at a Russian ball a century ago.

Next weekend, there will be a tribute to Singaporean choreographer Goh Choo San with three of his works, Schubert Symphony, Unknown Territory and Fives.

WHERE: Fort Canning Green, Canning Rise MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah WHEN: Today to Sunday and Sept 7 to 9, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $35 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.singaporedancetheatre.com

WU GUANZHONG: EXPRESSIONS OF PEN & PALETTE

To commemorate the centennial year of Chinese ink master Wu Guanzhong's birth, National Gallery Singapore presents this exhibition on his use of both art and literature. The nearly 50 works on show span five decades of his career and range from his plein-air paintings of the river towns of Jiangnan, China, where he grew up, to the countryside where he was sent to labour during the Cultural Revolution.

WHERE: Wu Guanzhong Gallery, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till Sept 29, 10am to 7pm (Saturdays to Thursdays), 10am to 9pm (Fridays) ADMISSION: General admission free for Singaporeans and permanent residents, $15 for foreigners INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg/wuguanzhong