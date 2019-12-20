Arts Picks: From the Coromandel Coast to The Straits: Revisiting our Tamil heritage

FROM THE COROMANDEL COAST TO THE STRAITS: REVISITING OUR TAMIL HERITAGE

Before the year is out, one more bicentennial-linked exhibition has opened at the Indian Heritage Centre.

This small but nicely curated exhibition, like the better bicentennial-themed shows, uses the event as a starting point to examine the long history of Tamils in South-east Asia.

This historical context gives the show more oomph as the narrative notes that the Tamils, a mercantile people, have been present in the region since the early centuries of the Common Era.

The Tamils, in fact, were an important trading link between Roman Egypt and the Arabian peninsular in the west and South-east Asia and China in the East.

The show has some nifty multimedia elements, such as a virtual 3D scan of the Larger Leiden Grant, a copperplate edict issued by the Chola king, Rajaraja Chola, in 1006CE, which mentions the Srivijaya empire in South-east Asia. Unfortunately, the interactive display of the Singapore Stone, where visitors could spin virtual 3D scans of the three pieces, was not working on the day I visited.

The looping of three videos is a tad distracting as the overlapping soundtracks can be heard throughout the small gallery. Nonetheless, the short documentary, Odyssey Of Tamils, is worth the 17-minute investment of time in a small vestibule. Directed by K. Rajagopal and featuring some beautiful black-and-white cinematography, the film tracks archaeological traces of Tamils in Kedah and Penang.

The exhibition's concluding portion, which employs paintings by Liu Kang, Lim Hak Tai and Cheong Soo Pieng to discuss women and labour migrants in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is a nice touch.

WHERE: Special Exhibition Gallery Level 2, Indian Heritage Centre, 5 Campbell Lane MRT: Little India WHEN: Till June next year, 10am to 7pm (Tuesdays to Thursdays); 10am to 8pm (Fridays and Saturdays); 10am to 4pm (Sundays and public holidays) ADMISSION: Free admission for Singaporeans and permanent residents; $6 for adults, $4 for students INFO: str.sg/JSEg

BATIK PAINTING

Try your hand at the traditional craft of batik at artist Kamal Dollah's open studio sessions on Wednesdays.

Kamal Arts, which used to be at Goodman Arts Centre, has moved to Wisma Geylang Serai, but its Wednesday workshops are ongoing. The new space on the roof of the building is spacious and airy, but not air-conditioned.

You do not need prior experience, although some dexterity will be required to handle the tjanting, a little metal container with a wooden handle that holds hot wax for drawing outlines. During the two-hour class, students will learn waxing and painting techniques. They can then create a 20cm by 20cm painting. If you are quick, you can make a second work.

Anyone can walk in for the class, but it is advisable to call ahead of time to check that the venue is not booked for other events. Note, too, that as the class involves hands-on participation with hot wax, children under nine are not allowed.

WHERE: Kamal Arts, 04-05/06 Wisma Geylang Serai, 1 Engku Aman Turn MRT: Paya Lebar WHEN: Every Wednesday, 10am to noon, 3 to 5pm, 7 to 9pm ADMISSION: First two lessons cost $55 each and every subsequent lesson costs $30 INFO: Go to str.sg/J5LG or call 6344-3369 for details

A LIGHTER SIDE OF HISTORY: THE GHOSTS OF ORCHARD ROAD'S CHRISTMASES PAST

The National Museum of Singapore has craft workshops and carollers lined up as part of its Christmas celebrations. Also in the programme is this talk by blogger Jerome Lim, who photographs and writes about Singapore's evolving landscape. His subject is in keeping with the season: the history of the Orchard Road Christmas light-ups.

From its modest beginning in 1984 to its late 1980s heyday, when Centrepoint would regularly be named the best dressed building, to more recent controversies over too much/not enough/too commercial, the Orchard Road Christmas lights are as much part of Singapore's holiday season as snow is not.

Pop by for a bit of seasonal nostalgia.

WHERE: Seminar Room, Level 2 National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/ Bras Basah WHEN: Tomorrow, 2pm ADMISSION: $5 from peatix.com INFO: https://str.sg/JSW6