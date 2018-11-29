Arts picks: From Polaroid show to literary festival of minority voices

IN AN INSTANT: POLAROID AT THE INTERSECTION OF ART AND TECHNOLOGY

This exhibition on the history of Polaroids at the National Museum of Singapore collects more than 220 photos and artefacts related to the iconic instant camera.

These include the SX-70 - the world's first instant single lens reflex camera - and the "Big Shot", which was popular in the early 1970s among photographers such as American artist Andy Warhol.

The exhibition also endeavours to explore the effect that instant photography had on the way we memorialise our lives today.

WHERE: National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road, Exhibition Gallery 2, Basement Level

MRT: Dhoby Ghaut

WHEN: Now until March 31, 10am to 7pm daily

ADMISSION: $12.50 for Singaporeans and permanent residents (also includes entry to permanent galleries), $18 for foreigners (exhibition only). Concessions available for seniors and students. Free for children aged six and below

INFO: www.nationalmuseum.sg

PROJEK SUITCASE

Teater Ekamatra's site-specific theatre experience, in which the world of each play is contained within a single suitcase, takes place this year at Wisma Geylang Serai.

This year's show will feature four such pieces, ranging from an office worker losing his shoes at the mosque to a near-death experience, performed by Singaporean and Malaysian actors including Adib Kosnan, Dalifah Shahril and Roshafiq Roslee.

WHERE: Wisma Geylang Serai, 1 Engku Aman Turn

MRT: Paya Lebar

WHEN: Next Wednesday (Dec 5) to Friday and Dec 12 to 15, 8pm. Audiences should arrive by 7.30pm to collect wristbands.

ADMISSION: $35 from ekamatra.org.sg/tix

INFO: Performed in Malay and English, with English surtitles.

OTHER TONGUES

This literary festival by Youth Poet Ambassador and soon-to-be Singapore Writers Festival director Pooja Nansi aims to promote diversity by putting the focus on voices from minority communities in Singapore.

The line-up includes an evening of spoken word, discussions on race and vanishing languages, workshops by local writers Alfian Sa'at and Balli Kaur Jaswal and a literary cabaret.

WHERE: Various locations, including The Projector, 6001 Beach Road, #05-00, Golden Mile Tower; Haque Centre of Acting and Creativity, 89A Desker Road; Sing Lit Station, 22 Dickson Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway (The Projector); Jalan Besar, Rochor (Haque, Sing Lit)

WHEN: Next Friday (Dec 7) and Saturday, various timings

ADMISSION: Mostly free, $12 for workshops from www.othertonguesfestival.com

INFO: Suitable for participants aged 16 and above. Sing Lit Station has a cat in residence.

GUARDS AT THE TAJ

Rajiv Joseph's dark comedy features two guards in 17th-century India who stand sentinel outside the Taj Mahal hours before it is to be unveiled to the public. They have been forbidden to look at the monument before the emperor, who had it built for his dead wife, sets eyes on it.

Starring Ghafir Akbar and Jay Saighal, the play delves into the violent myths surrounding the construction of this monument.

WHERE: KC Arts Centre - Home of SRT, Robertson Walk, 20 Merbau Road

MRT: Clarke Quay

WHEN: Today (Nov 30), 8pm; and tomorrow (Dec 1), 3 and 8pm

ADMISSION: $35 to $60, from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg)

INFO: bit.ly/2AZD1ir