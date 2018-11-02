Arts Picks: Fat Kids Are Harder To Kidnap X, Private Parts, and more

FAT KIDS ARE HARDER TO KIDNAP X

Local drama group How Theatre presents a new edition of its fast, furious and funny Fat Kids Are Harder To Kidnap productions, first seen in 2008. Five actors perform 31 short plays in an hour, with the audience deciding on the order. The skits are inspired by trending topics such as MRT breakdowns and the Trump-Kim summit.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Nov 9 and 10, 7 and 9pm; Nov 11, 2 and 4pm ADMISSION: $50 for 9pm show on Nov 10, $35 for all other shows, from fatkidsx.peatix.com INFO: www.facebook.com/fatkidsare

PRIVATE PARTS

Popular playwright Michael Chiang restages Private Parts, his 1992 production about the lives and loves of transsexuals, which opened eyes and won rave reviews when it was first presented.

TV actor Jason Godfrey plays talk-show host Warren, who is befriended by transgender woman Mirabella (Chua Enlai) during their stay at a sex-change clinic.

This is the inaugural production of Chiang's new not-for-profit company, Michael Chiang Playthings, and is directed by Beatrice Chia-Richmond.

WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, 100 Victoria Street, National Library Building MRT: Bugis/ City Hall WHEN: Today to Nov 18, Tuesdays to Fridays, 8pm; Saturdays, 3 and 8pm; Sundays, 3pm; additional 3pm show on Tuesday ADMISSION: $43 to $98 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.michaelchiangplaythings. com

DEBUSSY 100: LA MER

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra performs musical landscapes of mountain and sea in this concert under the baton of conductor Shui Lan.

The programme includes Debussy's homage to the sea, La Mer, as well as the Singapore premiere of Chinese composer Ye Xiaogang's Mount E'mei, inspired by one of the four sacred Buddhist mountains of China.

Written for violin, percussion and orchestra, Mount E'mei is performed with violinist Lu Wei, concertmaster of Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, and award-winning percussionist Hu Shengnan.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $15 to $88 from Sistic

SINGAPORE WRITERS FESTIVAL

From now until Nov 11, the Singapore Writers Festival celebrates the power and pleasure of text through a variety of events. Enjoy spoken-word performances, book launches, author panels and an immersive virtual reality (VR) experience based on Franz Kafka's The Metamorphosis.

The festival has picked Germany as this year's country of focus. Look out for panels featuring writers such as Japanese-German author Yoko Tawada, who has won literary accolades from both countries.

Also head to Kafka's Room: MetamorphosisVR - based on the unsettling story of a man who turns into a cockroach. It is free for all to enter at The Arts House today, from 5 to 10pm, and on Saturday and Sunday, from 12.30 to 9.30pm.

GERMANY'S NEW WAVE: A NIGHT OF CELEBRATION

WHERE: Chamber, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: Festival pass event; pass costs $25 and is available from Sistic

PANEL DISCUSSION: ALIENS AND OUTSIDERS

WHERE: Ngee Ann Auditorium, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place WHEN: Tomorrow, 5pm ADMISSION: Festival pass event