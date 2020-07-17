Arts Picks: Entangled Intimacies: Transnational Divorce Narratives

ENTANGLED INTIMACIES: TRANSNATIONAL DIVORCE NARRATIVES

Migrant married women's narratives are at the core of this docu-drama directed by Noorlinah Mohamed. Billed as a verbatim performance, this production weaves together the experiences of women from the community, as well as insights from researchers and writers Amanda Chong, Dr Quah Ee Ling Sharon and Shailey Hingorani.

The migrant women have to deal with gender, class and economic inequalities in addition to their efforts to integrate into the foreign country and families they adopt as foreign spouses.

Noorlinah is also the artistic director of the Festival Of Women: N.O.W. 2020, which this production is part of. The festival, which she conceptualised last year, has moved to digital platforms and has a fund-raising component called T:>Cares this year.

Donations will go to six worthy causes founded by women, including social impact start-up The Codette Project and volunteer group Keeping Hope Alive. Find out more about these projects at N.O.W.'s digital exhibition at str.sg/JsEh and donate at str.sg/JsEe.

WHERE: T:>Works' Facebook (str.sg/JsEP) and YouTube (str.sg/JsEW) channels WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm. Available on T:>Works' YouTube channel till Aug 2 ADMISSION: Free INFO: str.sg/JsE7

LA VOIX HUMAINE

Francois Poulenc's one-woman opera gets the musical theatre treatment in this Singapore Symphony Orchestra collaboration with theatre company Wild Rice.

Staged at the Victoria Concert Hall in May 2018, this production features soprano Jennifer Lien in the demanding lead role of Elle. For 40 minutes, Elle, a spurned woman alone in her bedroom, engages her ex-lover over the telephone on the eve of his wedding with pleas and emotional blackmail as she wrestles with her heartbreak.

Lien is accompanied by veteran pianist Shane Thio, who doubles as Elle's lover on screen projections (designed by Brian Gothong Tan) and on stage.

This slick staging, directed by theatre veteran Ivan Heng, is a good introduction to the 20th-century classic that is La Voix Humaine. Tune in to the digital stream on Sistic Live on a pay-as-you-wish basis tomorrow at 8pm.

WHERE: Sistic Live at sistic.com.sg WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: Pay as you wish from $10. Go to str.sg/Js6k INFO: str.sg/Js2t

TAN DUN MARTIAL ARTS TRILOGY

Composer Tan Dun has made music for some of the biggest Chinese film-makers in the past two decades. This concert, which commemorated the 10th anniversary of the Esplanade's Huayi festival in 2012, brings together three pieces inspired by the ill-fated women of three movies.

The violin concerto Hero underlines the story of Flying Snow, played by Maggie Cheung in Zhang Yimou's 2002 deconstructed wuxia flick, who is driven by both love and vengeance.

The cello concerto is for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon's Jade Fox, played by martial arts legend Cheng Pei-pei, who betrays and is in turn betrayed in Lee Ang's 2000 classic.

Last but not least is the piano concerto The Banquet, which pays tribute to the innocent Qing Nu, Chinese actress Zhou Xun's Ophelia-based character in Feng Xiaogang's 2006 film inspired by both Shakespeare's Hamlet and Henrik Ibsen's Ghosts.

Besides the maestro himself conducting the then-Singapore Festival Orchestra (now rebranded the Metropolitan Festival Orchestra), the concert also featured Chinese violinist Wang Jiamin and guqin soloist Zhao Xiaoxia.

The 50-minute concert will be streamed on the Esplanade's Offstage website till the end of the month.

WHERE: Esplanade Offstage website at str.sg/Js6T WHEN: Till July 31 ADMISSION: Free

READY FOR KIDLIT

Live readings, a drawing duel and a song-and-dance routine are among the programmes lined up by the Singapore Book Council for its Ready For KidLit event tomorrow.

Parents looking to entertain kids aged four and up can tune in to this event, which kicks off at 10am with authors Woo Yen Yen and Colin Goh reading I'm Very Busy from their Little Dim Sum Warriors bilingual picture book series.

Stay tuned after for poet Deborah Emmanuel's session with silly rhymes and learn how to write a limerick.

At 1pm, lecturer Angela Ng will coach kids aged five and up in a session on creating emoji craft and using them to tell a story. At 2.15pm, watch illustrators Darel Seow and Quek Hong Shin in a drawing battle as author Jumaini Ariff tells a story.

The day will wrap up with the Wigglepods, who will sing and dance to Emily Lim-Leh and Kazumi Wilds' story, Benji, Yumi, Origami!

WHERE: Singapore Book Council's Facebook (str.sg/JsEy) and YouTube (str.sg/JsEF) pages WHEN: Tomorrow, 10am to 4.15pm ADMISSION: Free with registration at str.sg/JsEC