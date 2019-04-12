Arts Picks: Double bounce

DOUBLE BOUNCE

Indian artist duo Thukral & Tagra reinterpret Indian mythology through the vocabulary of ping-pong in this playful exhibition. The works include Lullament, a kinetic installation of ping-pong balls rolling to and fro along steel tracks accompanied by the gentle hum of fans; and Present Continuous, a film that loops mundane scenes in the city punctuated by the action of a rapidly bouncing ping-pong ball.

WHERE: Pearl Lam Galleries, 14A Dempsey Road MRT: Commonwealth WHEN: Till May 26, 11am to 7pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays); noon to 6pm (Sundays) ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.pearllam.com

WHISPERS FROM THE DRAGON'S TEETH GATE

This dance-drama, commissioned by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, looks back 700 years to the voyage of Sang Nila Utama and the discovery of Batu Berlayar or Dragon's Teeth Gate, a rocky outcrop that stood at the gateway to Keppel Harbour in Singapore until it was destroyed by the British.

Through a fusion of dance techniques with Chinese, Malay and Indonesian influences, 24 dancers from Dance Ensemble Singapore and Sri Warisan Som Said Performing Arts will depict Singapore's journey in four acts.

The production team includes historian Kua Bak Lim, Cultural Medallion recipient and playwright Han Lao Da, Indonesian choreographer Didik Nini Thowok and costume designer Raymond Wong.

WHERE: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, Far East Organization Auditorium, 1 Straits Boulevard MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: April 20, 3 and 8pm ADMISSION: $30 to $40 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.singaporeccc.org.sg

MINIMALISM: SPACE. LIGHT. OBJECT

Catch the final weekend of this blockbuster exhibition on an iconic art movement at National Gallery Singapore and ArtScience Museum, featuring more than 150 works of art from the 1960s to the present day.

Not to be missed are Palestinian artist Mona Hatoum's barbed wire installation Impenetrable and hypnotic sand wheel + and -; Chinese artist Ai Weiwei's Sunflower Seeds, featuring thousands of hand-crafted porcelain beads shaped like sunflower seeds; and Seu Corpo Da Obra (Your Body Of Work) by Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson, a multi-coloured maze of translucent plastic sheets.

WHERE: National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road; and ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue MRT: City Hall/Promenade WHEN: Until Sunday; various opening times ADMISSION: Free at National Gallery Singapore; one-for-one tickets at the ArtScience Museum, go to po.st/ASMticketing for details INFO: minimalism.sg

JUBILEE PHOTO STUDIO

Step back in time in this exhibition, done up like a vintage photo studio in the lobby of the National Library headquarters.

It shows more than 130 photos from the National Archives of Singapore, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

The sights of yesteryear include a five-foot-way noodle seller from the 1950s and flats in MacPherson housing estate in the 1970s.

Some are accompanied by oral history audio clips by people such as Mr M. Bala Subramanion, Singapore's first Asian Postmaster-General, and Mr Rod Lim, who owns home-grown bak kwa business Lim Chee Guan.

The Time Travel Camera, a green screen photo booth, allows visitors to pose against historical postcard images such as Telok Ayer Street in the 1900s and Tanjong Katong in the 1920s.

They can take home a digital copy of their photographs by scanning a unique QR code at the booth.

WHERE: National Library, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: Till June 30, 10am to 9pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg