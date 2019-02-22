Arts Picks: Don Quixote

DON QUIXOTE

The Singapore Dance Theatre (SDT) will open its 2019 season with Don Quixote, which was first presented by the company in 2014.

At the time, producing such an important work signalled a new maturity in the level of the SDT, from its artistry to the ability of its dancers, says the company's artistic director Janek Schergen.

He adds: "Performances grow and mature with repeated presentations and audiences can see more of the uniqueness and detail in every performance.

"Don Quixote is one of the 'jewels in the crown' that we possess and a ballet of the greatest joy and artistic sophistication."

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: March 7 and 8, 8pm; March 9, 1 and 8pm; March 10, 1 and 7pm ADMISSION: $40 to $80 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.singaporedancetheatre.com

THE REGENCY MADE ME BLIND

This collaborative project by Australian artist Gary Carsley, 62, and Singapore artist Jeremy Chu, 46, transforms a stairway in National Gallery Singapore into an immersive garden.

The images are digital composites of five colonial botanical gardens in South-east Asia (Hanoi, Manila, Bogor, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur).

The work is an invitation to visitors to take time to observe their surroundings, and provides respite from mundane everyday realities.

On what inspired him to create a garden in an enclosed space, Carsley says: "The stairs are like a series of cascading terraces that allows the imagination to conceive of them as garden-like. This gave me the idea for an immersive image that the visitor could navigate. A sort of active viewership that goes beyond just looking."

WHERE: Stairway to Padang Deck, City Hall Wing, Level 4 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Ongoing ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg

IT TAKES ALL KINDS

The Necessary Stage's Theatre for Seniors (TFS) celebrates its 10th anniversary with It Takes All Kinds, a heartwarming performance about love and families.

Developed in collaboration with Setagaya Public Theatre from Tokyo, the devised production is created by seniors and residents through workshops in which they explore their real-life experiences and perspectives on family.

Retiree Xin Suying, 70, says: "We had a session with the migrant-worker theatre group and I was so strangely disturbed by the struggles of their voyage to seek out a new land.

"This reminded me of my father's lonely journey to Singapore as a young boy. Sharing my father's story helped to keep memories of him alive."

Alvin Tan, artistic director of The Necessary Stage and founder of TFS, adds: "The seniors are immersed in a creation process in which they have become co-authors of the work from beginning to end."

WHERE: Marine Parade Community Club Theatrette, 278 Marine Parade Road MRT: Eunos WHEN: March 1, 8pm; March 2, 3 and 8pm; March 3, 3pm ADMISSION: $15 from ittakesallkinds.peatix.com INFO: bit.ly/2T6qrrq