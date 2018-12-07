Arts Picks: Disparate Bodies

DISPARATE BODIES

South-east Asian artists take centre stage at this group exhibition, which features artists Agus Suwage, Mella Jaarsma and J. Ariadhitya Pramuhendra from Indonesia; BenCab and Isabel and Alfredo Aquilizan from the Philippines; as well as Pinaree Sanpitak from Thailand.

The works - in a variety of media - revolve around explorations and conceptions of the body.

One of Indonesia's most revered artists, Suwage presents two new works that use self-representation to raise questions about Indonesian society, culture and religion in a critical yet humorous way.

His pieces include Dogma Bertumpuk #3 (2018), a 200cm by 200cm oil and lasur on canvas.

WHERE: Yavuz Gallery, 02-23, 9 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Till Jan 6, 11am to 7pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), 1 to 5pm (Sundays), only by appointment on Mondays and public holidays ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.yavuzgallery.com

YOU CAN REACH THE SKY

Recycled paper, bubble wrap and woolly blankets come to life in this immersive theatre experience for babies created by theatre collective The Wanderlings.

Theatre practitioner and The Wanderlings co-founder Ellison Tan says one of the inspirations for the show was watching her mother interact with her nephew using regular household items.

In this 45-minute performance, such items are used to tell the story of a dandelion and its desire to reach the sky.

Accompanied by adults, babies and toddlers up to the age of two sit around or lie on their backs - some transfixed by the sights and sounds, others a little intimidated by the new experience.

This is a re-staging of the show which first ran last year.

WHERE: The Artground White Box, Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road MRT: Mountbatten WHEN: Dec 23 to 28, various times ADMISSION: $20 for a parent-child pair, available fromyoucanreachthesky.peatix.com INFO: E-mail thewanderlings.sg@gmail.com

HAND IN HAND

Local book publisher Asiapac Books celebrates its 35th anniversary with a public exhibition of comic artwork from around Asia.

The exhibition showcases more than 1,000 pages of original artwork and educates visitors on the rich history of comics and how comic books are produced.

Some of the featured comic artists include Singapore's Wee Tian Beng (Return Of The Condor Heroes) and Jeffrey Seow (Analects Of Confucius).

Exhibition curator Chong Liying says: "This exhibition celebrates the talent and achievement of the comic artists we've worked with. Their works are an important part of Singapore's artistic and cultural legacy."

She adds: "In Singapore's small comics industry, we are fortunate to have many active creators and supporters. But it is a struggle for many and a lot more can be done to promote comic arts."

WHERE: Level 8 Promenade, National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bras Basah/Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Till Sunday, 10am to 8pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.asiapacbooks.com