Arts Picks: Crowd

CROWD

Strong visual tableaus dominate this work, which treads the fine line between physical theatre and dance.

Fifteen young revellers are at an open-field rave party and lay bare their inner emotions, through uncanny movements and rhythmic distortions.

Those who have seen this work often say it reminds them of science-fiction action film The Matrix (1999).

In an interview with Franco-Austrian choreographer Gisele Vienne, which is posted on the Singapore International Festival of Arts' website, she says one of the challenges of this piece was executing some of the movements, which were inspired by special effects or movie-editing techniques.

ADRIFT IN COLOUR

Patterns in nature such as the ripple of waves, clouds in the sky and the bark on trees inform the work (Adrift In Blue) of Singapore artist Valerie Ng.

In particular, the 44-year-old artist says she draws inspiration from the elements of air and water and the paintings in this exhibition "are a reflection of the way in which both elements flow around us".

She tells The Straits Times that the title of the show, which features 15 works, came about because colours can set the mood and rhythm of a painting.

"I like the way various combinations blend or contrast, creating different effects. The textured strokes of paint are applied intuitively to create an atmosphere where you can let your eyes drift around on the surface of the piece."

Ng is a two-time winner of the UOB Painting of the Year (POY) competition. She won First Prize in the Abstract Category of the 2004 UOB POY (Singapore) competition and was awarded bronze in the competition's Established Artist Category in 2018.

Established in 1982, the POY competition is Singapore's longest-running and one of South-east Asia's most prestigious annual art awards.

UOB POY submissions will open from Aug 16 to 18 this year at the Artspace@Helutrans. The competition is open to all Singapore citizens and permanent residents.

The Singapore winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in November, together with the winner of the UOB South-east Asian Painting of the Year.

WONG SHIH YAW: BETWEEN THE PARALLELS

AC43 Gallery presents this exhibition of more than 40 new and existing works (Catching Fun) by Singapore artist Wong Shih Yaw.

Through his pieces, Wong, 52, explores the boundaries of fantasy and reality, life and death, dreams and horrors.

He has always been unabashed about projecting the inherent dualities of everyday life onto his art and says: "I hope my works can awaken the viewers' sleeping conscience. This is my responsibility as an artist."

