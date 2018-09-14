Arts Picks: Crossfades And Drawn Forms

CROSSFADES AND DRAWN FORMS

This double exhibition by Pearl Lam Galleries presents works by Iranian artist Golnaz Fathi and Chinese artist Lan Zhenghui.

Fathi's practice is rooted in traditional Persian calligraphy and she draws from the calligrapher's warm-up exercise, shiah mashgh (black practice), in which letters are repeated until the page is saturated with black ink.

She also deconstructs the drawn medium in black plexiglass lightboxes as well as a video projection titled Seasons Changing.

Lan's monumental ink landscapes include his 6m-long painting E04. He launched the "power brush" movement with fellow artists in 2000, promoting a natural sense of motion and opposing contrived methods of expression.

WHERE: Pearl Lam Galleries, 03-22 Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road WHEN: Till Nov 11, 11am to 7pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), noon to 6pm (Sundays) ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.pearllam.com

MUSICAL BENTO BOX

Nibble on mooncakes and listen to Chinese orchestral music at this evening riverfront concert by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) and Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The orchestra, conducted by SCO resident conductor Quek Ling Kiong, will play familiar tunes such as Luis Demetrio and Pablo Beltran Ruiz's Sway and Yellow Submarine's Lemon Tree, as well as Sulwyn Lok's Bossa Nova Rousing Clouds Chasing The Moon.

Guests can buy bento boxes that include dishes such as stir-fried French beans with minced meat and housemade beancurd with wolfberry.

WHERE: UOB Plaza Atrium, 80 Raffles Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Wednesday, 6.30pm ADMISSION: Free, bento boxes cost $16 each

TIGER OF MALAYA

Teater Ekamatra turns an old propaganda film on its head in this new play by Alfian Sa'at, which re-enacts scenes from a 1943 film about Japanese "Robin Hood", Tani Yutaka, who lived in Malaya.

The film portrays the bandit as a heroic figure, leading his band against British imperial forces and "evil" Chinese capitalists. But the play, directed by Teater Ekamatra's artistic director Mohd Fared Jainal, means to interrupt, intervene and subvert.

WHERE: Drama Centre Black Box, Level 5 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Today to Sunday and Tuesday to Sept 23; 8pm (Tuesday to Friday), 3 and 8pm (Saturdays and Sundays) ADMISSION: $40 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg), tickets selling fast INFO: In English, Malay, Japanese and Mandarin, with English surtitles

THE SOUND OF DRUMS

This percussion concert with the Braddell Heights Symphony Orchestra brings together East and West, as well as traditional and contemporary.

It is conducted by Apo Hsu from Taiwan and features Indonesia-born Australian percussionist Robert Oetomo on marimba and India-born, Singapore-based tabla player Nawaz Mirajkar.

WHERE: Singapore Conference Hall, 7 Shenton Way MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Sunday, 5pm ADMISSION: $19 and $21 from Sistic