Arts Picks: Could this be home, truly?

COULD THIS BE HOME, TRULY?

Ten years ago, Liyana Dhamirah was 22, pregnant and sleeping in a tent on the beach in Sembawang Park.

Today, she is a self-made entrepreneur. She writes about her fall and rise in her memoir and debut book, Homeless, which she will be discussing alongside her co-authors, Manisha Dhalani and Khai Anwar, at the Huggs-Epigram Coffee Bookshop.

WHERE: 01-01 The URA Centre, 45 Maxwell Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar/Telok Ayer WHEN: Today, 7pm ADMISSION: Free, register at couldthisbehometruly.peatix.com

FRAGMENTED BODIES: THE PERSONAL AND THE PUBLIC

Thai artist Pinaree Sanpitak presents a new body of work in this solo exhibition, based on her year-long residency at the Singapore Tyler Print Institute (STPI).

Her signature "breast-stupa" motif makes a reappearance in etchings and screen-prints, while her maze-like installation, The Walls, transforms STPI's central gallery space into a labyrinth of handmade skin-like paper panels.

WHERE: STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay MRT: Clarke Quay/Fort Canning WHEN: Wednesday to Nov 3; 10am to 7pm (Mondays to Fridays), 9am to 6pm (Saturdays) and 10am to 5pm (Sundays), closed on public holidays ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.stpi.com.sg

MEMORIES MATTER

Witness - and even supply - the stories of those with dementia in this work by Tapestry Playback Theatre, part of the Forget Us Not initiative by the Lien Foundation and Alzheimer's Disease Association (ADA).

Playback theatre is a form of improvisational theatre in which audience or group members tell stories from their lives and watch them enacted on the spot.

Among the audience at this show will be ADA clients, their caregivers and people with dementia, as well as the public. Two of the actors have had personal encounters with dementia, while the cast has also volunteered at ADA.

WHERE: Level 5 *Scape Gallery, 2 Orchard Link MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 11.30am to 1pm ADMISSION: Free with limited spaces, register at str.sg/Jodo

MASTERPIECE COLLECTION

To mark its 25th anniversary, Opera Gallery has put together an exhibition of some of the most influential modernist artists of the late 19th and 20th centuries, including Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani's bronze sculpture of model Bice Boralevi.

Modigliani made an original, smaller mould of this piece in 1906, but this is the debut exhibition of the 2.4m-tall sculpture of Boralevi's head, emphasising her distinctive long neck.

Other works by renowned artists include Salvador Dali's watercolour Angel In Ecstasy, Joan Miro's crayon work Femme (Woman) and Edgar Degas' bronze ballerina sculpture, La Petite Danseuse De 14 Ans (The Little 14-year-old Dancer).

WHERE: Opera Gallery, 02-16 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn MRT: Orchard WHEN: Today till Oct 20, 11am to 8pm (weekdays); 10am to 8pm (weekends) ADMISSION: Free INFO: operagallery.com