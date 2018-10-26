Arts Picks: Bulan Madu, Provenance, and more

BULAN MADU

This Teater Ekamatra double-bill by local playwright Alfian Sa'at for Malay CultureFest 2018 includes a raw, unromanticised monodrama, Anak Bulan Di Kampung Wa' Hassan, about the last Malay kampung to fall victim to Singapore's modernisation efforts; and Madu Dua, which explores the tensions between two wives in a polygamous marriage.

Noor Effendy Ibrahim and Mohd Fared Jainal direct one play each, while Siti Hajar Abdul Gani, Adib Kosnan and Munah Bagharib star.

WHERE: Malay Heritage Centre Auditorium, 85 Sultan Gate MRT: Bugis/Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow, 3 and 8pm; Sunday, 8pm ADMISSION: $35, $28 (concessions). E-mail your name, contact number and ticket order to tix@ekamatra.org.sg INFO: Advisory 16 and older. Performed in Malay with English surtitles. Go to bit.ly/bulanmadu2018

PROVENANCE

In this play by Singapore-based theatre collective Autopoetics, desperate daughter Agatha tries and fails to persuade her mother Alice, who has a hoarding disorder, to move into a care home.

Then she discovers in the mess of her mother's home a potentially valuable piece of art. Selling it could solve their problems, but can they prove its provenance?

WHERE: Drama Centre Black Box, Level 5 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $30, $15 (concessions) from provenance.peatix.com INFO: For ages 12 and older. Go to autopoetics.com/provenance

ALL POSSIBLE PATHS: RICHARD FEYNMAN'S CURIOUS LIFE

To mark the centenary of Nobel laureate Richard Feynman, one of the 20th century's most influential physicists, the ArtScience Museum is presenting an exhibition on his life and works.

Besides his scientific achievements, Feynman was also involved in art, having discovered a passion for painting, thanks to his artist friend Jirayr Zorthian, who gave him art lessons in return for physics lessons.

Feynman was also fascinated by safe-cracking, bongo drums and the small Russian republic of Tuva.

The exhibition, a collaboration with Nanyang Technological University and the Nobel Museum in Sweden, features a section of artworks based on scientific concepts central to Feynman's research.

WHERE: ArtScience Museum, Marina Bay Sands, 6 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Till March 3 next year, 10am to 7pm daily, last admission at 6pm ADMISSION: $12 for Singapore residents, $15 for foreigners. Concessions for seniors and children and family packages available INFO: www.marinabaysands.com/museum

LEAR IS DEAD

Nine Years Theatre adapts Shakespeare's tragedy King Lear in Mandarin to show how great men are unmade.

A "Fools Society" retells the life of Lear after the death of the king, following his excessive pride which led him to give away his kingdom to two of his three daughters who went on to betray him, and to disown the youngest, who truly loved him.

Stars Shu Yi Ching, Timothy Wan, Neo Hai Bin, Hang Qian Chou, Mia Chee and Jodi Chan.

WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 3 and 8pm; Sunday, 3pm ADMISSION: $38 to $58 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.nineyearstheatre.com