Arts Picks: Blossoming of the Red Flowers - Lin Lu Zai Art Exhibition and Eternal Blossoming of the Red Flowers Concert

BLOSSOMING OF THE RED FLOWERS - LIN LU ZAI ART EXHIBITION AND ETERNAL BLOSSOMING OF THE RED FLOWERS CONCERT

Visual art is paired with music at this one-night-only event, where Chinese painter Lin Lu Zai showcases his works (The Shan Dan Dan Blossoming Red Flowers) in conjunction with the Singapore Chinese Orchestra's (SCO) concert titled Eternal Blossoming Of The Red Flowers.

The concert presents the cultural richness and vast beauty of Shaanbei in north-west China.

The exhibition, which is for concert ticket holders only, features 30 works by Lin.

"My new creations and selected artworks in this upcoming exhibition are inspired by the Loess Plateau thousands of miles away in north-west China, which ties in closely with this concert presented by SCO," says Lin, who hopes that the audience will leave remembering the beauty of the plateau and the region.

BLOSSOMING OF THE RED FLOWERS - LIN LU ZAI ART EXHIBITION

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, Foyer, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm ADMISSION: For concert ticket holders only INFO: www.sco.com.sg

ETERNAL BLOSSOMING OF THE RED FLOWERS

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $48 to $108 ($38 concession price) from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.sco.com.sg

ACT3i FESTIVAL FOR CHILDREN

Fill the school holidays with arts activities for the little ones.

This year's ACT3i Festival for Children - meant for children aged four months to eight years old - returns to the Asian Civilisations Museum with five original theatre performances from South Africa, England and Argentina, and an immersive workshop session.

Ruby Lim-Yang, artistic director of ACT 3 International, says: "With technology being so prevalent these days, it is more important now than ever before to advocate theatre and the arts as an avenue to best nourish their artistic appetite and imagination."

One of the performances to look out for is Babah - created for babies aged four to 12 months by South African Schoeme Grobbler, 26, the founder of theatre company PuppeTrix.

She says: "Being South African myself, I wanted to create a multi-sensory experience that lets children be surrounded with the sights, sounds and smells of a beautiful African sunrise and its animal companions."

WHERE: Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Till Sunday ADMISSION: Various prices INFO: Call 6735-9986 or visit www.act3international.com.sg

MONSTROUS CITY

Borrow books, take part in family-friendly activities, and meet your favourite book characters including Geronimo Stilton at this book party for kids.

The event will feature the National Library Board's Monsters United Team which consists of four monsters, each representing a different genre: fantasy, horror, adventure and science fiction.

WHERE: The Plaza, Level 1, National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, 10am to 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/discovereads/monsters-united/