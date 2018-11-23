Arts Picks: Bitten: Return to our Roots

BITTEN: RETURN TO OUR ROOTS

Get bitten by the history bug in this heart-warming theatrical experience created by theatre-maker Thong Pei Qin and dancer Nidya Shanthini Manokara. Bitten: Return To Our Roots is inspired by their discovery that both their grandparents were active members of the community around the old Kallang Gasworks in Kampong Bugis.

The performance features dance and verbatim theatre performed mainly in English, with some Tamil and Mandarin. Audiences will be taken on a 90-minute walk through Kampong Bugis, aided by performers Seong Hui Xuan and Masturah Oli.

WHERE: Meet at Camp Kilo Charcoal Club, 66 Kampong Bugis WHEN: Tomorrow, Sunday, Dec 1 and 2 at 11am, 2pm and 6pm (arrive 30 minutes earlier for a pre-show briefing) ADMISSION: $35 from bittenroots.wordpress.com INFO: Ticket-holders are advised to come dressed comfortably and hydrated for the outdoor walking tour. Be prepared to walk on uneven surfaces and avoid bringing bulky items to the show.

ART IN THE DARK

This family-friendly tour and workshop gives new insight into an exhibition at the Singapore Philatelic Museum, which is curated around The Little Prince, a classic tale about a lonely prince written by Antoine de Saint-Exupery.

Visitors start with a 30-minute guided tour of the exhibition, facilitated by visually impaired guides, before creating their own miniature clay sculptures in a dark room, relying on the sense of touch. The sculpting activity is led by acclaimed artist Chng Seok Tin, who is visually impaired.

WHERE: Singapore Philatelic Museum, 23-B Coleman Street WHEN: Saturday, 2pm ADMISSION: $15 a person; $22 for one parent and one child (two persons). Limited spaces, e-mail SPM_EDU_PRG@nhb.gov.sg to register INFO: www.spm.org.sg

ROMEO AND JULIET

William Shakespeare's epic tale of star-crossed love, Romeo And Juliet, is performed by the Russian State Ballet of Siberia to the score written by Prokofiev.

The production is directed and choreographed by Sergei Bobrov, former principal dancer of the storied Bolshoi Theatre Ballet. Ekaterina Bulgutova dances as Juliet and Yuri Kudriavtsev as Romeo. They are joined by an ensemble of 46 dancers.

WHERE: Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm; Sunday, 1pm ADMISSION: Starts at $55, available from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg) or Marina Bay Sands (call 6688-8826 or go to www.marinabaysands.com/ticketing)

LE 66

Spot Pocket Opera Theatre makes opera fun and accessible for first-timers through an English production of German-French composer Jacques Offenbach's comic one-act work, Le 66.

Soprano Charmaine Tan and tenor Jeremy Koh play the travellers whose fortunes change, thanks to a winning lottery ticket, while baritone David Tao (left) is a mysterious pedlar.

The script is by Tan Jia Yee. Vincent Chen conducts and Andy Pang directs.

WHERE: Play Den, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Today 7.30pm; tomorrow, 3 and 7.30pm ADMISSION: $40 from le66.peatix.com