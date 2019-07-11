Arts picks: Ballet Under The Stars, DRUMatic Fusion, Aliwal Arts Night Crawl 2019

BALLET UNDER THE STARS

Ballet Under The Stars was an annual tradition for my friends and I when we were in school.

We would grab a few picnic mats, take along some food and watch some great ballet by the Singapore Dance Theatre (SDT).

SDT artistic director Janek Schergen says "people who have become acquainted with Singapore Dance Theatre see us first in the park performances". And that was probably true for me.

This weekend, the SDT will perform excerpts from classics such as Giselle, Swan Lake and The Nutcracker.

Says Schergen: "The ballets are presented in chronological order of creation and, in many ways, are an exploration of dance through the classical period that made ballet one of the greatest arts in the world."

WHERE: Fort Canning Green,Canning Rise MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/City Hall

WHEN: Today to Sunday, 7.30pm

ADMISSION: $40 from Sistic

INFO: www.singaporedance theatre.com/performance/bstars19/

ALIWAL ARTS NIGHT CRAWL 2019



Aliwal Arts Night Crawl 2018. PHOTO: ARTS HOUSE LIMITED



This annual multi-disciplinary arts festival held in Kampong Glam returns for its seventh edition.

The festival, which pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of the neighbourhood, features programmes that showcase tradition, but with a contemporary spin. There will be street art and storytelling tours, performances by dance and music groups, workshops and a night market, which offer traditional and modern food as well as merchandise.

WHERE: Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Street

MRT: Nicoll Highway/Bugis

WHEN: Tomorrow, 1pm till late (the festival ends at 10pm)

ADMISSION: Free (registration is required for selected programmes at www.aliwalartscentre.sg)

INFO: Go to aliwalartscentre.sg or e-mail aac@artshouse.sg

DRUMATIC FUSION



Scottish percussionist Evelyn Glennie. PHOTO: PHILIPP RATHMER



This concert, conducted by Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) Music Director, Yeh Tsung, features Scottish percussionist Evelyn Glennie (above) and Chinese percussion twin brothers, Gao Chao and Gao Yue.

Although Glennie is hearing-impaired, she honed her awareness of sound with the aid of her first percussion teacher. She is also known for being the first musician to maintain a full-time career as a solo percussionist. Glennie will perform Born To Beat Wild, Op. 30, and the lively Prism Rhapsody.

WHERE: SCO Concert Hall, 7 Shenton Way

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm

ADMISSION: $88, $68, $58, $38/$20 (concession price) from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

INFO: www.sco.com.sg

THE BREATH OF CHANGE



Yell & Silent, 2018. PHOTO: SVAY SARETH AND RICHARD KOH FINE ART



Cambodian artist Svay Sareth, 47, holds his first solo exhibition in Singapore, featuring pieces such as a single-channel video and an installation comprising about 180 soft sculpture water lilies (above).

"The water lily, in my personal point of view, means freedom. For Cambodians, the water lily is a symbol of tradition and is very much intertwined with our daily life. Like the lotus, it also represents hope and meditation," says Sareth, 47. The exhibition interweaves memories and personal history with observations of present-day Cambodia.

WHERE: Richard Koh Fine Art, Block 47 Malan Road, 01-26 Gillman Barracks

MRT: Labrador Park

WHEN: Till July 20, 11am - 7pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays. Closed on Mondays, Sundays and public holidays.

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www. rkfineart.com