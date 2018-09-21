Arts Picks: Art after dark x 6th anniversary celebrations, Shakespeare's Globe and more

ART AFTER DARK X 6TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS

Arts enclave Gillman Barracks celebrates its sixth birthday with one of its much-loved arty parties, featuring interactive art as well as live music performances by Singapore bands such as Pleasantry, The Pinholes and Tiramisu.

Several galleries are opening new exhibitions too, such as Crossroads at Ota Fine Arts, featuring the works of famed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama (right) and eight other artists.

WHERE: Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road WHEN: Today, 7pm till late ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.gillmanbarracks.com



SSO IN YOUR COMMUNITY: NORTHWEST SINGAPORE

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of conductor Joshua Tan, performs an hour-long concert of horse-themed music at the Singapore Racecourse.

Featured melodies include Rossini's famous William Tell Overture and film composer John Williams' Dartmoor, 1912 from the movie War Horse (2011).

WHERE: Parade Ring, Singapore Racecourse, Singapore Turf Club, 1 Turf Club Avenue MRT: Kranji WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.sso.org.sg

SHAKESPEARE'S GLOBE

Touring company Shakespeare's Globe re-creates Elizabethan-era entertainment by allowing the audience to dictate its repertoire. Tomorrow, cast your vote for one of these three plays: Twelfth Night, The Merchant Of Venice and The Taming Of The Shrew.

Or head down today to catch The Merchant Of Venice (matinee) or The Taming Of The Shrew (evening show).

WHERE: Sota Concert Hall, School of the Arts, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Today, 2.30pm (The Merchant Of Venice) and 7.45pm (The Taming Of The Shrew); tomorrow, 2.30 and 7.45pm (audience's choice) ADMISSION: $88 to $148 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg)

SOUVENIR



British actress Leigh McDonald (left) plays Jenkins and Hossan Leong



This hilarious and heart-warming play presented by Sing'theatre is based on the life of Florence Foster Jenkins, a wealthy American socialite whose tone-deaf singing won a fan following in the early to mid-20th century.

British actress Leigh McDonald plays Jenkins and Hossan Leong is her long-suffering accompanist Cosme McMoon. Directed by Samantha Scott-Blackhall, with script by English author Stephen Temperley.

WHERE: KC Arts Centre - Home of SRT, 20 Merbau Road WHEN: Until Sept 29; Tuesdays to Fridays, 8pm; Saturdays, 4 and 8pm; Sundays, 4pm ADMISSION: $45 to $59 from Sistic INFO: singtheatre.com