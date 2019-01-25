Arts Picks: Angkat: A Definitive, Alternative, Reclaimed Narrative Of A Native

M1 SINGAPORE FRINGE FESTIVAL

ANGKAT: A DEFINITIVE, ALTERNATIVE, RECLAIMED NARRATIVE OF A NATIVE

Salma, an aspiring singer, is the adopted daughter of Mak, a former islander trying to cope with moving to mainland Singapore.

Both struggle with identity and belonging in this subversive play about mothers and daughters, written by Nabilah Said and directed by Noor Effendy Ibrahim. The play features Adib Kosnan and Moli Mohter.

In Malay with English surtitles.

WHERE: Nafa Studio Theatre, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Campus 3, 151 Bencoolen Street MRT: Bencoolen; Bras Basah WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $27 from Sistic INFO: www.singaporefringe.com

Q&A (THE 36 QUESTIONS)

British-Israeli choreographer Rachel Erdos and her troupe, Rachel Erdos and Dancers, turn a famous 1977 psychological study about the 36 questions meant to make pairs of strangers fall in love - "Would you like to be famous?" or "What is your most terrible memory?" and so on - into a playful, intimate dance production.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall / Esplanade WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $27 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

SINGAPORE ART WEEK

OF WAX, DYES AND LABOUR

Seven young Singapore-based artists pay homage to the rich, painstaking tradition of batik across a wide range of practices, from ceramics to illustration to print-making.

The exhibition includes works by Aklili Zakaria, Almostasthma, AmirahRau, Fajrina Razak, Lee Wan Xiang, Shane Ng and Yang Jie.

Fajrina, who is also the exhibition's curator, will be giving batik demonstration workshops using a tjanting tool. Participants can get communal hands-on experience painting on a 2.4m-long piece of fabric.

WHERE: Malay Heritage Centre, 85 Sultan Gate MRT: Bugis/ Nicoll Highway WHEN: Till Feb 9, 10am to 6pm on Tuesdays to Sundays. Closed on Mondays. The batik workshops are tomorrow, 1.30 to 3.30pm, and Sunday, 10.30am to 12.30pm ADMISSION: Free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents, general admission for others. The workshops are free, register at peatix.com/event/585750 INFO: www.facebook.com/owdal

DIGIMUSE PRESENTS

The National Museum of Singapore's latest DigiMuse showcase features seven projects that meld art, culture and technology. These include Face Of The Day, a culmination of fashion veteran Yang Derong's year-long project to dress himself up as a different "face" every day. He makes cultural references, photographing himself as each of the Eight Immortals from Chinese mythology, and is also inspired by current affairs such as last year's summit between American President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

WHERE: National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road MRT: Bras Basah; Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Till Feb 17, 10am to 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free with general admission INFO: www.nationalmuseum.sg