Arts Picks: Affordable art fair

AFFORDABLE ART FAIR

The 10th edition of the Affordable Art Fair returns this weekend, just in time to add an arty flavour to the shopping season.

Prices for works are capped at $15,000, but there are often pieces which come in well under this top-tier tag.

The fair is a great place to discover young and new artists. There will be two Young Talent Programme tours which will highlight seven artists who are vying for a chance at a winners' show at Ion gallery.

Look out too for the Spotlight feature, which showcases 15 artists who are showing at the fair for the first time. Home-grown graffiti artist Zero is showing some dynamic pieces with Blue Lotus Fine Art.

You can also give to charity. Attend a paid workshop ($30) today with artist Zhang Yong to decorate a little dog called Songsong. The net profits will go to the Singapore Cancer Society.

WHERE: F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Till Sunday; today, noon to 6pm; tomorrow, 11am to 7pm; Sunday 11am to 6pm ADMISSION: $16 - $20 INFO: str.sg/Ji3c

DIALECT TOURS

Take your grandparents on a dialect tour of the National Gallery Singapore. The Gallery has 12 docents who are trained to conduct tours in Mandarin and dialect or English and dialect.

Families who are interested in the tour can gather a group of at least 15 people (capped at 20 people) and write to community@national gallery.sg. The gallery needs a lead time of four weeks to confirm the tour, which is free. Each tour will last approximately an hour.

WHERE: National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: On demand ADMISSION: Free INFO: str.sg/Jw7u

MUSIC TUESDAYS: PIPA ENCOUNTERS

The latest in the Singapore Chinese Orchestra's Tuesday night series focuses on the pipa, the queen of the plucked string instruments.

The upcoming programme, curated by pipa principal Yu Jia, features for the first time diyin pipa and gaoyin pipa. These differently sized pipa, modified over the last two years, will be played alongside the nanyin pipa and the more commonly used zhongyin pipa.

Five works, including Matching Flower, Cang Cai and Wu Sheng, will be played.

WHERE: SCO Concert Hall, 7 Shenton Way MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Tuesday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $27, I Love Tuesdays bundle of $88 for four concerts INFO: https://str.sg/Jw7e

A SPOONFUL OF SHERMAN

The names Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman may not ring an instant bell, but rattle off the list of songs they wrote and you will recognise them even if you are not a musical theatre fan.

You can blame them for the earworm It's A Small World, but also thank them for the songs from the hit musicals Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Mary Poppins.

An all-Singaporean cast comprising Hossan Leong, George Chan, Aaron Khaled, Vanessa Kee and Mina Ellen Kaye will sing more than 50 songs from three generations of the Sherman family of composers in this revue. Expect all the familiar favourites from A Spoonful Of Sugar to The Bare Necessities.

WHERE: School of the Arts, Drama Theatre MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Till Nov 30. Tuesday to Saturday, 8pm; Saturday and Sunday matinee, 4pm ADMISSION: $44 to $69 INFO: str.sg/JipW