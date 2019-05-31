Arts Picks: A dream under the southern bough: reverie

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF ARTS

It is the closing weekend of the annual arts festival known for its eclectic programme featuring popular and arthouse events. Don't miss these three highlights.

A DREAM UNDER THE SOUTHERN BOUGH: REVERIE

For a different experience of Chinese theatre, check out this stage play, adapted from a 400-year-old Kun opera by theatre-maker Goh Boon Teck of home-grown drama company Toy Factory Productions.

The first part debuted in last year's festival and this second part follows the continuing adventures of disgraced naval officer Chun Yu Fen (played by Tang Shao Wei) in the Ant Kingdom. Performed in Mandarin with Chinese and English surtitles.

WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, Level 3, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm; Sunday, 3pm ADMISSION: $40 and $60 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg) INFO: sifa.sg

KORPER

Created by Berlin-based choreographer Sasha Waltz, with music by sound artist Hans Peter Kuhn, Korper was inspired by the architecture and symbolism of the Jewish Museum in Berlin.

It is a sometimes tender, sometimes horrifying exploration of the architecture of the human body, using the dancers' bodies as building blocks on stage. Rated R18 for nudity.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/Esplanade WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $40 to $100 from Sistic INFO: sifa.sg

FESTIVAL CLOSING CONCERT

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra closes the festival with a celebration of tunes from musical theatre under the baton of conductor Joshua Tan.

Vocalists Sean Ghazi, Elena Wang and Julia Abueva will perform favourites from Broadway's best such as West Side Story, as well as local productions Beauty World and Fried Rice Paradise.

WHERE: The Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Sunday, 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: Rain-or-shine event; concert-goers are advised to take public transport to the venue. For details, go to sifa.sg

THE TREE IS THE LEAF IS THE LAND

In this exhibition, visual artists Woong Soak Teng and Ernest Wu explore the beauty and relevance of nature through sculpture, moving images and photographic prints celebrating leaves.

Both received the Kwek Leng Joo Prize of Excellence in Photography last year. The prize, initiated by the late property tycoon and photography enthusiast Kwek Leng Joo, is awarded every year to two graduates of Nanyang Technological University's School of Art, Design and Media. Each receives $25,000 to kickstart his artistic career.

The exhibition is the ninth edition of a yearly showcase of the award winners and is supported by independent art space Deck.

WHERE: Deck Gallery 1 & 2, 120A Prinsep Street MRT: Rochor WHEN: Today and tomorrow, noon to 7pm; Sunday, noon to 5pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: There will be a guided walk tomorrow at 3pm. For details, go to deck.sg