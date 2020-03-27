Arts Picks

THE QUESTION OF FORM

Featuring 25 artworks by Singapore artists Cheong Soo Pieng, Wong Keen and Boo Sze Yang, this exhibition looks at how artists internalise, interrogate and transform the values of form in the process of making images.

One of the displayed works is an acrylic-on-canvas painting titled The Evolution Of Forms, created by Wong last year.

The artist was educated in the concepts of colour field painting, a pictorial style that emerged from abstract expressionism, and the work reflects the essence of his New York School training.

Another interesting work is an oil-on-linen piece by Boo, titled Church Of Pisa, Italy IV. It was created in 2010 and is part of a series in which Boo relies on formal techniques that build and peel away layers of paint to depict monumental spaces of grand cathedral interiors.

WHERE: artcommune gallery, 01-01 Carlton Hotel, 76 Bras Basah Road MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Until April 12, noon to 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: str.sg/JftT



PHOTO: GOH YUN JIN



THE EVERLUSTING TALES

In this solo exhibition, Singapore-based visual artist and printmaker Djohan Hanapi (above) presents his series, The Sultry Princesses, which celebrates the beauty of eroticism and subtle humour.

The artist is one half of Risograph publishing and print studio Knuckles & Notch, and has been fascinated and obsessed with analogue printing since he was a teenager.

In this series, he juxtaposes iconic childhood figures with adult-like visuals, meshing together fantasy and innocence.

WHERE: UltraSuperNew Gallery Singapore, 109 Rowell Road MRT: Jalan Besar WHEN: Until April 2, 11am to 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: gallery.ultrasupernew.com



PHOTO: ANNIKETYNI MADIAN



THE SOVEREIGN ASIAN ART PRIZE

The Sovereign Art Foundation has announced the names of 31 mid-career artists shortlisted as finalists for this year's Sovereign Asian Art Prize.

The award is billed as Asia's most prestigious for contemporary artists, with a grand prize of US$30,000 (S$43,500).

Besides nurturing talent in the Asia-Pacific region, the award has also been a springboard for artists to achieve record prices and gain invaluable exposure to wider audiences.

The finalists' entries include a mixed hardwood work, titled Begarasi #3 (above), by Malaysia-born sculptor Anniketyni Madian; and a digital-print work, titled Accelerated Intimacy (Matthew And Brenda), by Singapore multidisciplinary artist Sarah Choo Jing.

The online gallery can be viewed at str.sg/Jftq and the public can vote for their favourite entry.

The winners will be announced in May.