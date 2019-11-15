Arts Picks

GOODMAN B-SIDES - A CELEBRATION OF THE ARTISTIC COMMUNITY

Enjoy a fun-filled day of arts activities at this annual event at Goodman Arts Centre.

Visitors can hop onto art trails to discover artist spaces and check out in-studio performances ranging from contemporary dance to classical Indian dance. Each session lasts between 15 and 30 minutes.

Visit the studio of watercolourist Marvin Chew and find out what influences his work or enjoy an interactive performance titled Bound! presented by dance company RAW Moves.

There are also workshops (some are free with registration, while others require a small fee) where participants can make ceramic mini plant pots or learn the basics of Beijing opera and batik painting.

And those who get hungry along the way can fuel up at the food and beverage stalls, which offer items such as kombucha and freshly baked sourdough bread.

WHERE: Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road MRT: Mountbatten WHEN: Tomorrow, noon to 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.goodmanartscentre.sg



Phosphenes 2 (2018), screenprint with charcoal powder on paper. PHOTO: MELATI SURYODARMO AND STPI



MOMENTO MORI

Indonesian artist Melati Suryodarmo, known for her performance art, explores the medium of print and paper-making in this show.

The works centre on the theme of abandoned spaces and the forgotten memories they contain. This stems from Suryodarmo's personal experience - every house that she and her family have lived in has either been demolished or repurposed.

She also draws inspiration from abandoned sites in Singapore.

The works on display - such as screenprints, charcoal rubbings, paper pulp paintings and paper casts - were created during her residency with STPI this and last year.

WHERE: STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay MRT: Fort Canning WHEN: Nov 24 to Jan 24, 10am to 7pm (Mondays to Fridays), 9am to 6pm (Saturdays) and 10am to 5pm (Sundays) ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.stpi.com.sg



PHOTO: MARK TEO



PINNACLE CONCERT 2019: A JAZZY BICENTENNIAL COMMEMORATION OF SINGAPORE-UK FRIENDSHIP

Well-loved jazz standards as well as newly commissioned arrangements and compositions feature in this concert by the Jazz Association Singapore Orchestra.

Led by music director Jeremy Monteiro with associate music director Weixiang Tan, the concert will feature top vocalist Tina May from Britain as well as well-known and established Singaporean vocalists Louis Soliano and Alemay Fernandez (above).

Other guest musicians from Britain include trumpeter Henry Lowther and jazz saxophonist Alan Barnes, who received the Best Instrumentalist award twice at the BBC Jazz Awards.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place/City Hall WHEN: Today, 7.30 to 9.30pm ADMISSION: $35 to $75 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.jazzassociation.sg/upcoming-events