Arts Picks

Singapore Writers Festival

PERANG SPONTAN: A DIKIR BARAT X RAP BATTLE

In a live-poetry showdown, Malay rappers such as Flique go head to head with performers of dikir barat, a traditional Malay singing form.

In a gelanggang, or free-style arena format, they will challenge one another through traditional quatrains.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Sunday, 8pm ADMISSION: $30 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) INFO: The session is in Malay

ROXANE GAY: UNDERSTANDING IDENTITY THROUGH POP CULTURE

Roxane Gay, the Haitian-American author of landmark essay collection Bad Feminist (2014) and searing memoir Hunger (2017), will be speaking at the festival about what lessons people can take from pop culture in today's complex climate.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Nov 10, 11am ADMISSION: $25 from Sistic INFO: www.singaporewritersfestival.com

FESTIVAL DEBATE: THIS HOUSE BELIEVES THAT MEN ARE RUINING FEMINISM

The annual debate has long been a raucous staple of the festival, but this year, it has been moved to the middle of the week and boasts an all-female line-up - including theatre-maker and debate stalwart Oniatta Effendi, lawyer-poet Amanda Chong, novelist and playwright Ovidia Yu and former Association of Women for Action and Research president Dana Lam. Chaired by drag queen Ashley Fifty, it promises to be a lively evening.

WHERE: Chamber, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Wednesday, 8.30pm ADMISSION: Festival pass, $25 from Sistic



PHOTO: DUONG NGOC CANH



WARTIME ARTISTS OF VIETNAM

This exhibition of 200 pieces is drawn from the Dato' N. Parameswaran collection of Vietnam War-era artworks, including drawings, woodcuts, posters, paintings and this metal etching on paper by Duong Ngoc Canh (above).

It focuses on the works of eight key artists - Huyuh Phuong Dong, Pham Luc, Nguyen Thanh Chau, Huy Toan, Pham Thanh Tam, Huynh Van Thuan, Le Tri Dung and Van Da - who were assigned to the front as war artists by the government in Hanoi.

Curator Sung Yunwen, 47, says: "By uncovering the stories and ambiguities behind each piece, this exhibition considers the agency of wartime artists in the production of their artworks, tracing the trajectory of their responses to war and to their dual identity as artists and soldiers.

"The pieces presented represent these men at various points in their experience of conflict and development as artists, highlighting the tensions between artistic work and the eventualities of war."

WHERE: NUS Museum, National University of Singapore, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent MRT: Kent Ridge / Clementi WHEN: Till June 30 next year, Tuesdays to Saturdays (10am to 6pm), Mondays (by appointment), closed on Sundays and public holidays ADMISSION: Free INFO: museum.nus.edu.sg