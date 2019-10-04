Arts Picks

10 YEARS // 11 STORIES: ARTCOMMUNE ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Collectors and their art-collecting journeys take centre stage in this exhibition, which celebrates the 10th anniversary of Singapore gallery artcommune.

More than 100 works by Singapore and overseas artists, hand-picked from the collections of 11 private collectors, will be on display.

Collector Tan Kuan Ern, 42, who works in finance, says he chose to showcase works by Singapore artists who "used abstraction as a means to communicate their ideas and ideals and, in the process, laid the foundations for abstraction in Singapore art".

One of his pieces on display is Ho Ho Ying's The Red And Blue Concerto, which Mr Tan says "demonstrates the artist's significant capability and the quality of art our local artists could produce".

Other highlights include works by artists Cheong Soo Pieng, Chua Ek Kay, Chen Wen Hsi, Chua Mia Tee, Hong Sek Chern and Jane Lee.

WHERE: Artspace @ Helutrans, 39 Keppel Road

MRT: Tanjong Pagar/HarbourFront

WHEN: Tomorrow, 3 to 7pm; Sunday to Oct 13, noon to 7pm daily

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www.artcommune.com.sg

MORE THAN MUSIC AND WINE

Fine wines are paired with classical music in this intimate performance by pianist Abigail Sin and violinist Loh Jun Hong.

The artists will share the stories behind the music, which will be complemented by the characteristics and flavours of each wine.

Savour the rich melodies, sparkling textures and lush harmonies of works by composers such as Mozart, Beethoven, Ravel and more.

WHERE: Blue Room, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane

MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place

WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm

ADMISSION: $60 (includes wine-tasting)

INFO: musicandwine.peatix.com

BEETHOVEN IM GARTEN

The Singapore Botanic Gardens will provide the perfect setting for Beethoven’s No. 6 Symphony, titled Pastorale, tomorrow.

“In this work, Beethoven evokes the sound of nature, from bird calls to a thunderstorm. But the music does not just depict and preserve nature through music. I believe it also connects human beings with our environment,” says Singaporean conductor Wong Kah Chun.

Wong, 33, chief conductor of the Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra, will conduct this free concert titled Beethoven Im Garten.

This concert series – now in its second year – is an initiative of the German Embassy in Singapore, in partnership with the Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra and the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music.

Says Wong: “I love Beethoven’s Sixth Symphony. It must be one of my absolute favourite pieces of music. The melodies are so hummable and uplifting.

He adds that the music begins with the sound of springtime, as flowers bloom and wildlife awakens. Later, a full storm breaks out and when the storm subsides, “we hear the sound of rainbows in the warm music that ends the symphony”.

Having never conducted this piece outdoors, Wong is “looking forward to performing it with the combined forces of the Nuremberg Symphony and the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music”.

WHERE: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road

MRT: Botanic Gardens

WHEN: Tomorrow, concert at 6pm, picnic grounds open from 5pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: singapur.diplo.de

