Arts Picks

AN UNBROKEN LINE

There are myriad small pleasures in this exhibition of Singapore artist Chng Seok Tin's works. The survey of her early drawings, preparatory sketches and notebooks, many of which have not been displayed before, offers a close look at her evolution as an artist.

A Corner Of My Residence In Hull reveals technical facility and a keen eye for details in the fine outlining of a fringed rug and an animal skull.

Deft sketches in pen and pencil of landscapes are nicely evocative.

The city of Hull is drawn in architectural details while the English countryside's classic patchwork is sketched in minimal detail. Another striking pencil sketch captures a clutter of fantastic horned heads in a manner reminiscent of William Blake and Gustave Dore.

Chng, who received the Cultural Medallion in 2005, lost most of her eyesight in 1988 due to a brain abscess, but has persevered in her art making. This is a rare opportunity to see her development over the years.

WHERE: Jendela (Visual Arts Space), The Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive WHEN: Till Oct 13, Mondays to Fridays, 11am to 8.30pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am to 8.30pm MRT: Esplanade/City Hall ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.esplanade.com/ festivals-and-series/visual-arts/2019/an-unbroken-line

A DOG'S HOUSE

A pair of canine siblings have tea with their mother every day. Their routine is disrupted by the sudden appearance of a long-lost elder brother. But the new addition threatens the family's equilibrium.

Taiwan's M.O.V.E. Theatre brings playwright Lin Meng-Huah's surreal take on family drama to Singapore for the M1 Patch! A Theatre Festival of Artful Play 2019. The script won the first prize at the 15th Taipei Literature Awards (Play Script Category).

WHERE: Practice Space, 54, Waterloo Street WHEN: Till Sunday, Thursday to Saturday: 8pm, Saturday and Sunday: 3pm MRT: Bencoolen/Bras Basah ADMISSION: $38 INFO:https://bit.ly/33AgtRp

FAT KIDS ARE HARDER TO KIDNAP ® X

Why watch one play when you can cram 31 playlets into the running time? Local group How Theatre celebrates its 10th anniversary with this action-packed, laugh-a-minute production which takes on current affairs topics.

Scripted by Melissa Sim and Jeremy Au Yong, who are also Straits Times journalists, the production will tackle familiar headline-grabbing topics such as MRT breakdowns, the Trump-Kim summit and the Oxley saga.

The show also invites audience participation: Pick which sketch you want to see by yelling out the numbers.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive WHEN: Today, 2 & 8pm; tomorrow, 2 & 7pm; and Sunday, 2pm MRT: City Hall/Esplanade ADMISSION: $35 from fatkidsx2019.peatix.com/ INFO: www.facebook.com/ fatkidsare/