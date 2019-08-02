Arts Picks

FOOD, LIONS AND ZOMBIES BY POST-MUSEUM

Among the many interesting works at this exhibition, this painting by artist Woon Tien Wei, 44, caught my eye as it is painted in the style of pioneer Singapore artist Cheong Soo Pieng.

Woon says the painting is in fact inspired by Cheong's work, Returning From Market.

But instead of the svelte, poised women in Cheong's notable piece, we see a stylised old woman returning home after collecting cardboard.

The piece is cheekily titled Returning From Exercising, referencing a Facebook comment made in 2015 by then Social and Family Development Minister Tan Chuan-Jin, where he said that some elderly cardboard collectors "prefer to earn extra monies, treat it as a form of exercise and activity rather than being cooped up at home". Critics branded him as insensitive and being out of touch.

There is levity and irreverence in Woon's piece, which simultaneously tips its hat to the skill and artistry of Singapore's master painters.

Woon, who is one of the co-founders of the art collective Post-Museum, says the title of this exhibition encapsulates the collective's practice and the works they are showing, which happen to revolve around themes of food, lions and zombies in a local context.

"It pertains to what sustains us, our dreams and what refuses to die," he adds.

WHERE: Yeo Workshop, Gillman Barracks, 47 Malan Road MRT: Labrador WHEN: Till Aug 11, Tuesday to Saturday, 11am to 7pm daily; Sunday, noon to 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.yeoworkshop.com

FENCES OF THE HEART

Opera may not be for everyone, but why not give this free performance a shot?

Set in London, Singapore and Malaysia in the 1960s, students Farah Ibrahim from Kuala Lumpur and Steven Lee from Singapore fall in love at a time when tensions are high between their home countries.

Their respective fathers object to the relationship on racial and religious grounds.

The composer is John Sharpley and the librettist is playwright Robert Yeo.

Do not miss the Lee Kuan Yew aria on the topic of Singapore's separation from Malaysia.

WHEN: Aug 8, 7 and 7.45pm WHERE: Esplanade Concourse, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.esplanade.com/ festivals-and-series/ red-dot-august/2019/ fences-of-the-heart

JUST TEDDY

Dance, theatre, literature and music come together for this interactive show for children aged between two and four.

Put up by dance collective The Kueh Tutus, in partnership with The National Library Board, this free show allows parents and their children to contribute to the narrative of the performance.

The show takes place at various libraries across Singapore, so check out the link below for other venues in the following weeks. The last show of the series will be at Bedok Public Library on Aug 31.

WHERE: Serangoon Public Library, 04R-82 Nex, 23 Serangoon Central MRT: Serangoon WHEN: Tomorrow, 11.30am to noon ADMISSION: Free with registration at www.nlb.gov.sg INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg