Arts Picks

PESTA RAYA - MALAY FESTIVAL OF ARTS

This annual celebration of Malay arts and culture at the Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay is sponsored by Singapore Press Holdings under the SPH Gift of Music series and features a range of traditional and innovative performances. Here are some highlights.

The Seen And Unseen

A young girl grapples with the illness of her bedridden twin brother in this moving work of dance-theatre featuring an all-child cast.

Inspired by director Kamila Andini's critically acclaimed film of the same name, The Seen And Unseen blends traditional Balinese movement with contemporary theatre and electronic music. It is also a cross-cultural collaboration between artists from Indonesia, Japan and Australia.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade

WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 3 and 8pm

ADMISSION: $35 from the Esplanade Box Office, esplanade.com or Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

INFO: Admission for ages six and older. Performed in Balinese, with minimal dialogue; English subtitles will be provided in the house programme.

Fatih - The Prince & The Drum (above)

This tale of a prince's coming-of-age is the Esplanade's first large-scale theatre commission for Pesta Raya and celebrates Malay percussion instruments, martial arts, prose and song.

It is helmed by Indonesian director Garin Nugroho and Singaporean musician Riduan Zalani of home-grown Malay percussion troupe Nadi Singapura. The script is written by acclaimed playwright Zulfadli Rashid.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade

WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm

ADMISSION: $25 to $70 from Sistic or the Esplanade

TEROKA! KERANA NILA (EXPLORE! BECAUSE OF NILA)

This is a family-friendly retelling of the voyage of Sang Nila Utama and his discovery of Singapore, written by theatre-maker Adib Kosnan and directed by Noor Effendy Ibrahim. Suitable for ages four to seven.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/Esplanade

WHEN: Today, 11am; tomorrow, 4pm

ADMISSION: $20 from Esplanade box office or Sistic

INFO: Performed in Malay with English surtitles. Audience will be seated on the floor. Infants in arms or children younger than four will not be admitted

HWA CHONG DISTINGUISHED ARTISTS CENTENNIAL COLLECTION

As part of its centenary celebration, Hwa Chong Institution is showcasing around 100 works of art by 32 former art teachers and students from the school.

Among the works are paintings by celebrated local artists Chen Wen Hsi and Cheong Soo Pieng. Look out for the latter's oil painting of the school's clock tower (above).

WHERE: Hwa Chong Cultural Centre, Art Exhibition Hall, 681 Bukit Timah Road

MRT: Tan Kah Kee

WHEN: Till July 5, 11am to 6.30pm daily, except this Sunday when opening hours are from 12.30 to 7pm

ADMISSION: Free