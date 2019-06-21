Arts Picks

STORYFEST

The annual StoryFest celebrates the joy of storytelling with events for adults and children. Free activities include climbing into the Big Story Tent to read books or hear storytellers, and exploring Singaporean artist Zarina Muhammad's installation inspired by myths and traditions from South-east Asia.

Highlights for adult audiences include Brazilian storyteller Ana Maria Lines' solo show about Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and American David Novak's theatrical retelling of the 5,000-year-old epic about warrior-king Gilgamesh.

StoryFest is presented by The Storytelling Centre Limited and The Arts House.

Reflecting Fridas: The Life Of Frida Kahlo

WHERE: Play Den, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane

MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place

WHEN: Today, 8pm

ADMISSION: $25, from reflectingfridas.peatix.com

INFO: Recommended for those aged 16 and above; no admission to those younger than 15.

Go to storyfestsg.com for details

Gilgamesh

WHERE: Play Den, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane

MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place

WHEN: Sunday, 8pm

ADMISSION: $25, from gilgamesh.peatix.com

INFO: Recommended for those aged 16 and older; no admission to those younger than 15. Go to storyfestsg.com for details

GOODMAN OPEN HOUSE

Arts enclave Goodman Arts Centre hosts its annual festival for families, with resident artists offering free performances and workshops to introduce visitors to their work.

Highlights include the dance-drama Sita's Magical Forest (left) by Apsaras Arts and Nadam by Little Creatures, an interactive musical performance for toddlers by SAtheCollective.

WHERE: Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road

MRT: Mountbatten

WHEN: Tomorrow, 11am to 5pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: bit.ly/31JvDmA

PARIS OPERA BALLET

Classic composers and storied choreography are featured in this triple bill by the Paris Opera Ballet.

On the programme are the late Jerome Robbins' work, In The Night, set to music by Chopin; and contemporary artist Crystal Pite's The Seasons' Canon, set to an updated version of Vivaldi's Four Seasons by British-German composer Max Richter.

The third item is Blake Works I by choreographer William Forsythe, which is considered his love letter to the art of ballet. It is set to seven songs by English musician James Blake, known for his use of percussion and the electronic keyboard.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: City Hall/Esplanade

WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 3 and 8pm; Sunday, 3pm

ADMISSION: $60 to $180 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

INFO: For those aged six and older. For more information, go to www.esplanade.com/dans