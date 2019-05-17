Arts Picks

DE RELAXERETTE

Lie in a hammock and listen to a story over headphones in this installation by Dutch artist Arjan Kruidhof.

The hammocks rotate in a Ferris wheel-like structure while those in them listen to a collection of sounds and tales narrated in English by Dutch and Singaporean storytellers.

The installation is part of the 42nd edition of the Singapore International Festival of Arts.

WHERE: The Plaza, National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street

MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah

WHEN: Till Mon and from May 22 to June 2, 1 to 4pm and 5.30 to 8.30pm (Mondays to Fridays); noon to 2pm, 3.30 to 5.30pm and 7 to 9pm (Saturdays); 11am to 2pm and 3.30 to 6.30pm (Sundays)

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www.sifa.sg

SIGHTLINES

Poetry meets photography at this book launch by National Arts Council Young Artist Award recipient Marc Nair and former broadcaster Tsen-Waye Tay.

Nair responds in poems to 36 of Tay's black-and-white photographs - from a man standing by a car at an intersection in the Mongolian desert (above) to a teenager in a prom dress sitting on a riverside wall in Irkutsk, Siberia.

Pottery school 3Arts will select works of clay to accompany framed prints of 10 image-poems from the book, to be displayed and sold at the launch. Twenty per cent of the proceeds will go to 3Arts' social enterprise arm Centre Pottery, which holds classes for the elderly and people with mental health or developmental issues.

WHERE: 3Arts, 394 Joo Chiat Place

MRT: Kembangan/Eunos

WHEN: Next Thursday, 7.30pm

ADMISSION: Free

GHOST CALL

From letters addressed to the wrong person to calls with nobody on the other end of the line, playwright Nabilah Said and Ricky Sim, artistic director of dance company Raw Moves, explore the quality of human connection in the age of social media in Ghost Call.

Nabilah, 33, says: "It was sparked by a 3am message I received, which I read only when I woke up hours later. It made me think about what happens when a message goes unanswered."

The piece comprises text, movement and audience participation and has two characters played by dancers Stephanie Yoong and Matthew Goh.

"At any one time, there are three narratives going on - one for each character and a third one that's talking about both of them," says Nabilah. "So the audience can choose to connect with either, all or none of them."

WHERE: Multi-purpose Studio 1 and 2, Block O Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road

MRT: Mountbatten

WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 3 and 8pm

ADMISSION: $20, $18 (concession) from ghostcall.peatix.com

INFO: For ticketing inquiries, e-mail rawmoves.tix@gmail.com

SANSIRI X IBEX COLLECTION

This group exhibition on hyper-realism brings together 20 artists from 12 countries.

Hyper-realism, which gained traction in the early 1970s, evolved from photo-realism, where artists attempted to reproduce a photograph as realistically as possible. Hyper-realism, however, makes use of finely wrought detail and micro-expressions to go beyond mere imitation.

The paintings come from the privately owned Ibex collection and range from Argentinian artist Martin Llamedo's exploration of the role of women in society amid rapid technological progress to Italian artist Emanuele Dascanio's paintings - such as Ouroboros (above) - that examine humanity's current push towards self-destruction.

WHERE: Siri House at Dempsey, 01-02, Block 8D Dempsey Hill, Dempsey Road

MRT: Commonwealth/Holland Village

WHEN: Till June 9, 11.30am to 10pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays)

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www.sirihouse.com