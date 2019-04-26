Arts Picks

CELEBRATING UNESCO INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY

Head with your family to the Singapore Botanic Gardens for this concert by The Jazz Association Singapore Youth Orchestra, which is conducted by associate music director Tan Weixiang.

The concert will feature Singapore's "King of Swing" Jeremy Monteiro (left), as well as vocalists Rudy Djoe and Lily Hargrove, who will perform timeless jazz standards.

Those who cannot make it tomorrow can try to catch the Thomson Jazz Club at the same location the next day for its annual Big Band Bash.

UNESCO INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY

WHERE: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Tomorrow, 6.30 to 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail nparks_sbg_visitor_ services@nparks.gov.sg

BIG BAND BASH

WHERE: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Sunday, 5.30 to 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail nparks_sbg_visitor_services@nparks.gov.sg

HOMECOMING III

Singaporean violinist Siow Lee Chin (above) will perform with the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) in this one-night-only concert.

She will play two violin classics - Henryk Wieniawski's Polonaise Brillante No. 1, Op. 4 and Manuel Ponce's Estrellita, rearranged by Singaporean composer Phang Kok Jun.

This is part of the SCO's Homecoming series of concerts, which recognises and features Singaporean musicians.

Siow, who is based in the United States, says: "I am deeply honoured to be part of this Homecoming series of the SCO. It is so meaningful to come home and share my creative performances with local audiences."

The performance also features cellist Qin Li-wei, along with three SCO percussionists - Xu Fan, Tan Loke Chuah and Benjamin Boo.

WHERE: SCO Concert Hall, 7 Shenton Way MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $128, $98, $68, $48 and concession tickets at $30 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.sco.com.sg/en



Meet author Chetan Bhagat (left), dancer Mallika Sarabhai (center) and writer Aatish Taseer (right).



FESTIVAL OF INDIAN ARTS AND IDEAS (FIAI)

This inaugural two-day festival will feature speakers such as best-selling author Chetan Bhagat, India's foremost dancer Mallika Sarabhai and writer Aatish Taseer. The theme of the event is Looking Back, Looking Forward: Old Stories, New Narratives.

Author Bhagat says: "I am excited to be a part of FIAI because it gives me a chance to connect with the Indian diaspora in Singapore. I tell contemporary Indian stories and I think the festival is a platform for me to take India to the world, in this case, Singapore."

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place, tomorrow; The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane, Sunday MRT: Raffles Place/City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 7 to 9.30pm; Sunday, 11am to 5.30pm ADMISSION: $80, tomorrow; $100 on Sunday and $110 for a Sunday VIP ticket from www.apactix.com/events/detail/festival-of-indian-arts-ideas INFO: www.theartshouse.sg/fiai