Arts Picks

HOMECOMING: CHEN WEN HSI EXHIBITION @ KINGSMEAD

The former home of late pioneer artist Chen Wen Hsi will be open to the public for a special exhibition featuring about 30 of his works, dating from the 1950s to 1980s.

Visitors can view abstract and calligraphy paintings, as well as two murals which were part of the original house where Chen lived from the late 1950s till his death in 1991. He is best known for his paintings of gibbons, which can be seen on the back of Singapore's $50 note.

The exhibition is organised by artcommune gallery, curated by Mr Johnny Quek, director of Merlin Gallery, and partially funded by the National Arts Council.

Mr Ho Sou Ping, 46, director of artcommune gallery, says: "In many countries, the homes of important artists are preserved for heritage reasons, for the public to understand how the artists lived and worked during his or her lifetime. We sought to achieve that in this exhibition."

For the past two decades, the two-storey house has been the home of artist Tay Joo Mee and her family. But the property has since been sold again and this exhibition takes place before the handover.

Mr Quek, 72, who was a friend of the late artist, says that some of Chen's best works will be on display and the large murals are not to be missed.

WHERE: 5 Kingsmead Road MRT: Farrer Road WHEN: April 12 to May 3, noon to 7.30pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail valerie@artcommune.com.sg

A SILENT HOUR: BUSKERS OF SINGAPORE

Busker Lee Yee Kien, 22, presents his music and life story in a one-man show by Toy Factory Productions. The university student will sing Mandarin and English pop songs in an intimate shophouse space in Smith Street.

Toy Factory's associate artistic director Stanley Seah tells The Straits Times that he thinks many people will be able to relate to Lee's story: "A lot of people in Singapore are closet artists. We are very practical people, but we can't run away from our love of the arts."

WHERE: NOWplaying@17, 17A Smith Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN: Today, 7.30pm; tomorrow, 3 and 7.30pm ADMISSION: $20 from www.eventbrite.sg/e/a-silent-hourbuskers-of-singapore-tickets-57156073354 INFO: toyfactory.com.sg/a-silent-hour

MY DAYS WITH LIM CHENG HOE

Artist Lim Hock Ann, the son of painter Lim Cheng Hoe, together with artist Choy Weng Yang, will recount their memories of painting with Singapore's leading plein-air watercolour artist Lim Cheng Hoe. Plein-air refers to the practice of painting outdoors.

Says the younger Mr Lim of his father: "He found much joy and zest experimenting and exploring the medium. He once told me that the real and ongoing challenge was not between him and the international watercolourists of high stature, but between him and his level of creativity - that's all."

The artists will also chat about the early days of art education in Singapore and Lim Cheng Hoe's artistic philosophies and interests.

WHERE: Level 4 Gallery City Hall Wing, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Saturday, 3 to 4.15pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg