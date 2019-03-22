Arts Picks

GRETEL AND HANSEL

A familiar fairy tale of lost children tempted by a house made of candy is reimagined through the perspective of sibling rivalry. Joshua Lim plays Hansel and Tia Andrea Guttensohn plays Gretel (both right) in this production presented by the Singapore Repertory Theatre's The Little Company. It is written by Suzanne Lebeau and directed by Daniel Jenkins.

WHERE: KC Arts Centre - Home of SRT, 20 Merbau Road

MRT: Fort Canning

WHEN: Until April 26, weekdays, 10am; weekends and public holidays, 11am and 2pm. The 2pm performance tomorrow is for patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing

ADMISSION: $26 to $49 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg) or www.srt.com.sg/show/gretelandhansel

ARUS BALIK - FROM BELOW THE WIND TO ABOVE THE WIND AND BACK AGAIN

Indonesian writer Pramoedya Ananta Toer's epic 1995 novel Arus Balik inspires this exhibition at the NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore. The title can be translated as "backward current" or "turning of the tide", and the show explores the disintegrating maritime power of the Javanese rulers in the early 16th century as colonial occupation began.

Six contemporary artists respond to the book through their works, including Indonesian artist Ade Darmawan's research into the natural resources of the archipelago; American artist Lucy Raven's silk paintings created by using erosion tables (top); and performance art (above) by Singaporean artist ila.

Free events around the exhibition this week include a panel with artists Ade, Shubigi Rao and Melati Suryodarmo, moderated by curator Philippe Pirotte. Singapore-based artist Kelly Reedy also conducts a free workshop for educators tomorrow.

WHERE: NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore, Block 43 Malan Road MRT: Labrador Park

WHEN: Till June 23; Tuesdays to Sundays, noon to 7pm; closed on Mondays; open on public holidays

ADMISSION: Free INFO: ntu.ccasingapore.org

TURNING TIDES: IDENTITIES IN TRANSIT WORKSHOP FOR TEACHERS AND EDUCATORS

WHERE: The Seminar Room and The Exhibition Hall, Block 43 Malan Road MRT: Labrador Park

WHEN: Tomorrow, 10am to 12.30pm

ADMISSION: Free with registration at turningtides-23march2019.peatix.com

IN CONVERSATION PART I: ARUS BALIK

WHERE: The Single Screen, Block 43 Malan Road

MRT: Labrador Park

WHEN: Tomorrow, 3.30 to 6pm

ADMISSION: Free

GODDESSES OF WORDS #1

This work, created by theatre-maker Grace Kalaiselvi with performers (from left) Pramila Krishnasamy, Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai and Mumtaz Maricar, uses the poems of famous Indian writer Sarojini Naidu as a backdrop for harrowing true tales of sexual assault, most of which were never reported here. The play is the first in a six-part series that highlights the writing of Indian women in English.

WHERE: Play Den @ The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane

MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place

WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 3 and 8pm; Sunday, 3pm

ADMISSION: $27 from goddessesofwordsseries.peatix.com