Arts Picks

THE PEEKABOO TOUR

This free 90-minute interactive art tour takes visitors on a journey through six artworks created by artists and students from special-education school Rainbow Centre.

Check out the visual arts installation What I Really Want To Say by artist Danielle Tay, where she explores what society can do to support caregivers of children with special needs.

Children can also get involved in experiential storytelling. Illustrator Quek Hong Shin's piece, Universe Of Feelings, allows children to move with their bodies through the story arc and make art to express their feelings.

Another highly interactive stop is Camouflage by art collective UYII, where children can romp about a forest of art, which also has beanbags and hopscotch trails.

The festival is co-produced by Superhero Me, an inclusive arts movement aimed at empowering children from less privileged and special-needs communities.

Co-founder Jean Loo says: "You may be sitting next to someone with special needs. The whole idea is to break barriers."

WHERE: Rainbow Centre, 501 Margaret Drive MRT: Queenstown WHEN: Till March 30, every Saturday, 10.30am, 11.30am and 2pm. Booking a slot on the tour is advised. ADMISSION: Free INFO: bit.ly/peekabootours

LEARNING

Pop into National Gallery Singapore to catch snatches of this five-hour performance (above) that unfolds across the museum's public spaces.

Titled Learning, it is the first initiative in the Gallery's new Performing Spaces programme, which looks at space as a living organism that creates encounters between performers and the public.

French dance company Le principe d'incertitude, led by Liz Santoro and Pierre Godard, and Singapore's T.H.E. Second Company come together for this performance.

Says Vanini Belarmino, assistant director (programmes) at the gallery: "The presence of the body, especially within the different exhibition spaces and public areas, presents an active invitation to our visitors to discover new ways of looking at art and space, as well as their relationship with what surrounds them.

"We hope this would offer a new perspective and understanding that art can be seen and experienced in varied ways."

WHERE: National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, Sunday, March 23 and 24, 2 to 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg

SOME DEATHS CAN'T BE BURIED

This solo exhibition by leading Thai artist Thasnai Sethaseree features paper collage works, which question Thai historiography and structures of power.

The base images of his works are usually archival images from fraught periods of Thai history. He then layers brightly coloured paper - a traditional material often used during celebrations - on top of that.

This signifies how parts of Thai history and culture have been buried or obscured by celebrations and festivities.

WHERE: Yavuz Gallery, Gillman Barracks, 02-23, 9 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Tomorrow until April 7; 11am to 7pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays); 1 to 5pm (Sundays); Mondays by appointment only ADMISSION: Free INFO: yavuzgallery.com/